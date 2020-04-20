Sam and Emma Callicutt should be right in the thick of a busy spring schedule about now, but the siblings are trying to manage the coronavirus benching their sports.
Sam is a senior and a member of the West Union baseball team while Emma is a sophomore on the softball team. Their normally hectic sports schedules usually has one parent going with each player to make sure they are present to watch the games.
The Callicutts' parents, Jon and Tracie usually would be swapping with each other on a game-to-game basis as to which teams they would going to watch in order that they both get to see Sam and Emma play equally.
"Normally this time of year there are games three times a week and usually weekends," Tracie said. "We take turns to make sure one of us will be at each of the kids' games. The days we're not on the field, we are at pitching or batting lessons once a week."
However, the coronavirus has sent all four family members to the house as the spring sports season is now suspended indefinitely, but that has not deterred the Callicutts from making use of their family time.
"The main thing we have done is fish," Tracie said. "It has reminded us how much we love the outdoors, Jon is the only one not doing much fishing, he's spraying and getting the ground ready for crops."
Sam had big goals and expectations going into the year as a senior and was hoping to go out on a successful and positive note. He played second base and pitched for the Eagles.
"My main goal was to win state because we had been so close the past two years and we were working so hard to get back there and get over the top," Sam said.
Likewise, Emma had aspirations of a huge year with the Lady Eagles softball team. She was the top pitcher for West Union in 2019 and also played in the outfield.
"My main goal was to have a lower ERA and higher batting average for myself," Emma said. "As for the team, my main goal was more communication and less errors."
When asked what the toughest thing about the shutdown was for them, both had varying opinions, but equally hard for each player.
"I would say the toughest thing is how hard I worked to get back in my groove for this season only to get shutdown," Emma said.
"The toughest thing for me is missing all my buddies and the coaching staff," said Sam.
The Callicutt duo has tried to stay busy and find other things to do while they have plenty of free time with school being out of session too.
"I have been working a little unfortunately, while doing a little bit of hunting and fishing," Sam said.
Emma has busied herself with small gatherings of friends plus attempting to get in some practice.
"I've been getting in some family and friend time, but I still do some basic stuff in my yard for my summer ball season," she said. "I'm a great fisherman too!"
It has been a tough transition for the parents as well as for Sam since the months of April and May would have been filled with seniors activities and moments, but they are working through this together.
"Jon and I both are sad that Sam won't experience so many lasts for his senior year, but we are proud of the young man he is becoming," Tracie said. "When he realized he may not get to play baseball, he was down, but he's filling his days with work and getting ready for his next step. One of the things he missed most was not getting to play the senior basketball game against the teachers and coaches."
Even though the family times around the ball fields have come to a temporary halt, the entire Callicutt family continues supporting one another and their friends in hopes that maybe something can be salvaged of the spring sports season. If not, they will continue to spend quality time together and strengthen their bond as a family.