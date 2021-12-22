Along with a new pastor, Calvary United Methodist Church is showcasing a life-size nativity scene complete with three kings, a shepherd, an angel, Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.
The scene can be seen in front of the church, adjacent to New Albany High School on Hwy. 15 at the intersection of Hwy. 348.
Pastor Tim Atwood transferred after pastoring seven years in the Delta at Marks and Lambert United Methodist Churches. He moved to the hill country in July to serve at Calvary and Mt. Olivet United Methodist Churches.
With every move he makes, he carries a set of a dozen store mannequins to be used for holiday scenes.
Pastor Atwood said, “It can be quite embarrassing when the first thing a new church member knows about you is seeing an unclothed mannequin come off the moving truck making them wonder what kind of pastor has been assigned to their church.” Atwood has moved his mannequins from north Georgia to south Georgia to the Mississippi Delta and now to New Albany.
A church he served at in Gainesville, Ga. bought new mannequins for their traditional nativity scene and Pastor Atwood inherited the older ones with broken and missing parts. He has used the mannequins for Christmas and Easter displays at his churches and his home. Currently there is a Grinch and Cindy Lou Who in front of the parsonage on Tate Avenue.
Atwood suggested that while you’re out shopping and admiring Christmas lights pull into Calvary Church’s parking lot and make this nativity attraction part of your Christmas activities. Atwood stated, “I hope the scene reminds us of the meaning of Christmas and the great gift God gave to us through the birth of Jesus.”