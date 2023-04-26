There’s not much talk yet about the upcoming fall elections but you wouldn’t know it from the recent proliferation of political signs.
In fact, there is more speculation about New Albany city elections, which are still two and a half years away, than all the county elections this year.
Still, that will change because Union County voters will decide on all but one local county office in about three months. That one will remain unresolved until November.
It seems that many folks don’t know or understand that much about the election process.
They should, because it’s important. But it’s understandable that they don’t because a major election usually only comes around every four years. Also, the election process is just not that interesting to most people.
They may vote based on a candidate’s qualifications, but they also may vote based on a name or where it appears on the ballot – or even at random.
Many people have no idea who their county supervisor is, much less other county officials. This is important because these are the people who spend your tax dollars and determine which roads are repaired, how garbage is collected and affect the overall growth of the county in many ways.
To help people, we are providing a publication this week called the “Candidate Connection.”
It provides information and answers questions about many, many aspects of the election system.
There’re basic sections about registering to vote, who can vote and how voting works. We provide information about duties and responsibilities of local officials.
One section includes sample ballots that include the state and district candidates as well and provides space for you to jot down notes about local candidates if you wish.
It explains the difference between a general election and a political party primary nomination.
Of particular interest is information about the switch from touch-screen electronic voting machines to old-fashioned paper ballots coming this fall. This will add a level of security and more accessible accountability.
Another change is the result of the 2020 Census.
Some supervisors’ district lines have been redrawn due to shifts in population. Although these areas are all in the city limits this time, it still means several hundred people will find themselves voting in a different district in the past, and considering different incumbents.
The Census also had an effect on state House and Senate districts. Maps show the new areas for these districts.
What is not in the candidate guide at this point is extensive comments and answers to questions from candidates.
That is something we will do closer to the election time.
In the meantime, we hope you will browse through out guide and use it to answer specific questions concerning voting.
And we hope you will keep it and refer to it all the way through the general election in November.
In fact, it’s worth keeping for election information in general because one of the quirks of Mississippi government is that we have some sort of elections, whether state, county, federal, municipal or judicial, every single year.
And if questions arise that we overlooked, please let us know. We want all Union Countians to be well-informed voters who participate in our representative government.
