Candy Lee Potts, 64, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a courageous twelve-year battle with cancer. She was born December 28, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Louis Potts and Maxine Phillips Potts. She appreciated living in many different locations as the daughter of a career military man; only Mississippi was home to her, however. Candy was a member of the Eastern Star and the Ishtehotopah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the funeral home. Bro. Dan Rupert will officiate. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park.
Survivors include one sister, Cindy Harville of Saltillo; two nieces, Holly Seago (Bo) of Kossuth and Heidi Brock (Bo) of Blue Springs; two nephews, Warren Ray (Leslie) of Blue Springs and Bobby Ray (Leigh) of Guntown; four great nieces, Alli Seago of Kossuth, Anna Liz Ray of Blue Springs, Lyla Brock and Josie Brock of Blue Springs; three great nephews, Brock Seago of Kossuth, Max Ray and Gus Ray of Guntown; and two aunts, Carolyn Conklin (George) of Bartlett, TN and Patricia Wren of Cordova, TN.
Pallbearers will be family members, Warren Ray, Bobby Ray, Bo Seago, Bo Brock, Brock Seago, Max Ray and Gus Ray.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
