Candy Lee Potts, 64, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a courageous twelve-year battle with cancer. She was born December 28, 1957 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Louis Potts and Maxine Phillips Potts. She appreciated living in many different locations as the daughter of a career military man; only Mississippi was home to her, however. Candy was a member of the Eastern Star and the Ishtehotopah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

