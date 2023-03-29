It’s been a busy few days for area firefighters, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
No injuries were reported from any of the calls.
Capsule summaries of the calls:
—New Albany Station 1 C shift firefighters doused a car fire early Friday afternoon on Miss. 15 South at the city limits.
Firefighters were dispatched about 1:47 p.m. New Albany police and Highway Patrol troopers blocked the road to allow firefighters safe access to the vehicle.
The fire apparently began in the engine compartment, then quickly spread to the passenger area, firefighters were told.
The driver was the sole occupant. He escaped the vehicle unharmed, but the older-model Ford Taurus was a total loss.
After the vehicle was extinguished, law enforcement officers opened a lane to allow traffic to get around the vehicle.
Firefighters reminded drivers at the scene of a vehicle fire, “It’s never a good idea to drive around a vehicle that’s on fire. There are so many things that could go wrong. You never know what a vehicle is carrying in the back seat or the trunk. Fuel could leak out and cause a sudden engulfment of the vehicle or surrounding area,
"There are metals in a vehicle that react very violently when water is used on them, so many parts of a vehicle are under pressure and when compromised they could become projectile objects, and at the very worst it could explode, or tires blow out and turn part of the vehicle into flying shrapnel which could injure someone.
"We have had cases and things that have happened to us in the past that verify this is a dangerous thing to do, so why take the chance?” Chief Whiteside said.
Firefighters returned to station about 30 minutes later.
—High levels of carbon monoxide triggered a detector and brought firefighters to an Alabama Street residence about 12:43 a.m. Monday, March 13.
Firefighters remained on scene while New Albany Light Gas and Water crews cut off the gas and dealt with the issue.
Firefighters said they were uncertain of the cause. The residents were advised to notify a licensed repair person to check the piping and locate the exact cause. Firefighters returned to station about 1:41 a.m.
—A construction crew struck an underground gas line later that day, causing a leak about 3:37 p.m. on Carter Avenue.
Firefighters helped isolate the area until New Albany Light Gas and Water crews could crimp the pipe and make repairs.
Firefighters returned to station about 30 minutes later.
—New Albany and Myrtle firefighters were dispatched to the old Futorian Building about 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 following reports of high levels of gas in the building.
The gas was attributed to a leak or break in a gas line in the building.
Firefighters used vent fans for about three hours to vent the gas while NALG&W employees contained the problem.
Firefighters returned to station about three hours later, Chief Whiteside said.
—Several miscellaneous medical calls in past several days — including smells of smoke, grass fires, automobile accidents, and medical calls --just reflect what has become a normal routine day for firefighters, according to the chief.
— “Last year NAFD was awarded a community grant from Walmart. We took that money and purchased a high quality gas and air monitor recommended by NALG&W.
"This new monitor has already paid for itself, and has been a very good investment for the city and fire department. It is very sensitive and the accuracy has shown to be very dependable.
"Remember if you smell gas, or your carbon monoxide detector alarms, exit the structure and notify the fire department by calling 911 and let us check it. It is only a few minutes of our day to save lives and property. The trade-off is worth it. We always stand firm that prevention is the key to any incident,” Chief Whiteside said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.