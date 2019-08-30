By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
INGOMAR – Head coach Andy Wilbanks can see his first-year Ingomar volleyball team improving match by match.
The Lady Falcons dropped a match Thursday to MHSAA Class I, Region 2 opponent Potts Camp 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-14), but the meeting did not count in region play.
“I think every time we play, we’re improving,” Wilbanks said. “We did some really good things tonight. It’s hard right now to grow as a team every night, but individually, we’re doing that. It’s going to take time.”
Wilbanks singled out Camleigh Ball’s play as an example of his team growing as individual players.
“Camleigh had a really good night. For her, some things are becoming instinct,” he said. “The more our kids get to that point, that’s when our kids will see some big improvement … stop thinking about it and just react.”
Wilbanks did see his squad commit eight service errors.
“By far it was the worst night we’ve had on service,” he said. “When you don’t get serves in it takes your confidence away. It takes away from your game when you’re not serving well.
“That sucked the life out of us tonight. It led to us to making so many mistakes. Potts Camp did a good job capitalizing on our mistakes.”
The visiting Lady Cardinals improved to 6-0 overall with the victory. They have a 2-0 region record. Ingomar is 1-5 and hasn’t played a region match.
In the first set, Ingomar trailed 23-16 following a service error, but rebounded to close the gap on an ace and shot by eighth grader Brooklyn Wicker, and scoring shots by Rylie Ozbirn and Sanaa Finley.
“Brooklyn’s played a little bit. She’s done some good things; she’s played the game,” Wilbanks said. “She plays the game a little better than most of our girls right now.”
Four service errors midway in the second set hurt the Lady Falcons. They did rally late on kills by Katie Beth Hall and Macie Phifer, and an ace by Lexi Campbell.
Potts Camp rolled to a 20-6 lead in the third set after being tied at 2-2 early.
Ingomar 2, Potts Camp 1 (JV)
Ingomar won the JV match 2-1 (25-12, 21-25, 15-9) behind the serving of Olivia Robbins and Lindsey Dillard.