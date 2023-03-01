HOSA Competition Winners Feb

The following New Albany School of Career & Technical Education Health Science I & II students placed in the HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) District Competition (l-r):  Nathan Goodson, 1st place - Vet Science; Casey Hernandez, 3rd place - Nursing Assisting; Will Thomas, 1st place - Nursing Assisting; Jackson Thompson, 3rd place - Clinical Nursing; Maggie Dix, 1st place - Clinical Nursing; Elianna Kiddy, 5th place - Home Health Aide; Abigail Fulcher, 2nd place - Dental Science; Maria Lopez, 1st place - Dental Science and Sylvia Chen, 1st place - Medical Assisting. Health Science I & II instructor, April Voyles, is the HOSA advisor. 

