The following New Albany School of Career & Technical Education Health Science I & II students placed in the HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) District Competition (l-r): Nathan Goodson, 1st place - Vet Science; Casey Hernandez, 3rd place - Nursing Assisting; Will Thomas, 1st place - Nursing Assisting; Jackson Thompson, 3rd place - Clinical Nursing; Maggie Dix, 1st place - Clinical Nursing; Elianna Kiddy, 5th place - Home Health Aide; Abigail Fulcher, 2nd place - Dental Science; Maria Lopez, 1st place - Dental Science and Sylvia Chen, 1st place - Medical Assisting. Health Science I & II instructor, April Voyles, is the HOSA advisor.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in New Albany
71°F
Cloudy
71°F / 57°F
11 AM
73°F
12 PM
75°F
1 PM
77°F
2 PM
78°F
3 PM
79°F
Trending Now
-
No injuries reported after car chase started in New Albany, ended with crash in Union County
-
Wright to assist Faulkner in leading county school district and upcoming projects
-
NA police charge two with counterfeit money, payroll checks
-
NA resident charged with burglary
-
Macie Phifer receives Miss 1A Basketball honor
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.