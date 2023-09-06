Site work is nearing completion on the New Albany Center for Innovation, said to be unique in the state not only because of its design but also its partnership among multiple schools and higher education institutions.
The center, on Wesson Tate Drive on the west side of New Albany, will eventually replace the current Career and Technical Education Center at the high school on Hwy. 15 North.
The front part has already been renovated and houses administrative offices for the New Albany Municipal Separate School District.
Although it is New Albany’s, it is being supported by the Union County Schools in much the same way the current CTE center is.
The center has received $2 million from the state legislature for Phase I of the project, which is primarily site preparation. Parking for 180 vehicles and driveways are being added and the large warehouse space of what was originally HMC Technology, is seeing the necessary plumbing, electrical and other work.
“My goal is to get as much outside dollars as possible,” New Albany Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lance Evans said.
“We’ve used about $1.8 million of the legislative grant and ARC (the Appalachian Regional Commission) is helping us get $1.9 million,” Evans said. That will be a matching 50-50 grant and the combined approximately $4 million will be used for Phase II, which is the interior programming. Evans said there may be some other support from Toyota Mississippi Motor Manufacturing or other sources.
Phase II is expected to cost $6 million to $6.5 million.
The main entrance, as show in the architect’s rendering, will actually be on the east side of the building. The main part of the center will have two floor levels and each program will have its own, large defined area.
A curved walkway will lead to a central rotunda, from which one can all all the program areas.
Evans said they plan to keep the same programs that are available at the CTE center for now, although all new equipment will be brought in, and the building and site leave plenty of room for expansion later, if so desired.
Evans said they plan to advertise for bids for Phase II in January.
The center’s focus will be workforce development and training for students in grades 9-12, with collaboration with local community colleges, business and industry. The schools already have a successful IMPACTO program that actually puts students in paid intern positions to better evaluate career choices and possibly move directly into the workforce.
The programs offered fall into five so-called sector strategies that include transportation and logistics, health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing and energy.
Once the innovation center is functional, school officials hope to offer dual credit CTE programming in conjunction with Northeast Mississippi Community College, creating a Middle College for high school students, adding CTE programs alilgned with Mississippi Career Pathways and the Northeast Mississippi Sector Strategy Plan, adult education and workforce development programs and more business and industry training.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.