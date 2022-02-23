HOSA Winners 2

The following Career and Technical Education students were HOSA winners at the recent district competition:

2nd place in CPR/First Aid:  Hayes Hemby and Juan Luna

1st place in Pharmacy Science:  Sami Callahan

2nd place in Medical Assisting:  Madison Smith

In photo from left are Hayes Hemby, Sami Callahan, Juan Luna and Madison Smith.

