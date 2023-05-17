Mississippi College recently celebrated the 2023 Student Experience Awards Gala and 11 students received the Spirit of MC award.
The Spirit of MC Award recognizes freshmen students who have ignited their college career at MC, stepping into their role at MC as young leaders by cultivating a positive atmosphere and experience for their class and the campus community.
This year's recipients are Brandon Welch, Maddie White, Rachel Regan, Nathan Heard, Anna Robbins, Micah Lindley, Jacob Brown, Caroline Cook, Landon Maughon, Anne Bigley, and Celeste Artzer.
