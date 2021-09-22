The Case Knife Show has become an integral part of the Tallahatchie RiverFest, each year bringing enthusiastic collectors, buyers and interested spectators from several states to New Albany.
This time, the North Mississippi Knife Collectors, who sponsor the event, are doing things a little differently.
“Every year we have somebody come. Last year it was (nationally recognized custom knife maker) Tony Bose, even though we had to do it virtually,” club member Shelby Lowery said. Because of the continuing Covid pandemic, the club thought it might be difficult to bring in an expert from some other part of the country.
“This year we were at a loss,” Lowery said. “Then it occurred to me out of the clear blue we ought to honor our first responders because of the Covid thing.”
“I went to see Chris (Police Chief Chris Robertson), Jimmy (Sheriff Jimmy Edwards), Mark (Fire Chief Mark Whiteside) and Butch (County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb) and they all seemed to be receptive,” he said.
Each year, Case Knives makes a limited-edition commemorative knife for the New Albany show but this year organizers wanted more.
What they came up with is a special limited-edition commemorative knife honoring Union County’s first responders.
Only 75 have been made and some first responders were able to place orders early. However many that remain will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the show Saturday.
The knives will sell for $80 each and come with a commemorative card signed by the four law enforcement and fire chiefs.
“This is a big deal for collectors,” Lowery said, having the collectable knife as well as the provenance. “They will probably be gone in an hour.”
Lowery added that the club will only profit about $5 per knife, which will be used to help pay for the show expense.
“This is a critical time in our country,” Lowery said. “We need to be aware of the situation with employment for first responders.” Facing increased retirements plus difficulty in finding qualified personnel is making their jobs all the more difficult and we should show appreciation for them, he added.
“When all this Covid stuff first came out we didn’t know if it would affect us,” Sheriff Edwards said. “But it has. We’re humbled Mr. Lowery and the knife club decided to do this. It lets us know people do care and want law and order. A lot of days you think that’s not the. Case.”
The show commemorative knives also sell for $80 each and are limited to an edition of 75 as well.
An added feature of the show is that at 1 p.m., 50 wood knife kits will be available for kids. “If they follow the instructions they will have a real working knife,” Lowery said.
Another feature unique to this show will be a raffle to give away a Case first responder Bowie knife. The large one-of-a-kind knife comes with a cherry wood base and Plexiglas cover. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be at about 1:30 p.m.
The annual show draws collectors, exhibitors and some knife makers. The North Mississippi Knife Collectors has about 70 members, some who live as far away as Alabama and Missouri.
They meet every fourth Thursday. “We have been meeting at Nate’s Steak House in Tupelo but probably will be moving back to New Albany when Butler’s opens.”
The show is at the Magnolia Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with questions may call Lowery at 662-538-1811.