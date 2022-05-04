On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. “Bo” Collins, CEO, announces that Casey Shackelford has joined BNA Bank as a Business Development Officer.
“We are proud to add Casey to our business development team as he brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to our growing institution,” said James R. Collins, Chief Executive Officer of BNA Bank.
A graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, Casey has several years of experience in banking, particularly commercial appraisal, and loan review.
“The staff at BNA are second to none,” remarked Shackelford. “BNA is a financial institution where customer relationships and attention to detail are its focus. I am excited to be a part of this great organization and look forward to being a part of its continued growth and success.”
Casey currently resides in Plantersville with his wife Kellon and two sons, Carter, and Cooper. They are all members of First Baptist Church Pontotoc.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $675 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services. BNA Bank has seven locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette County. In the fall of 2022, BNA Bank will open a new office in downtown Tupelo in BNA Bank Plaza.