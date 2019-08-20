A Union County Cattle Producer meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Union County Extension Office. David Bean, from David Bean Advisory Associates, will be speaking at the meeting. Bean is a cattleman and through his advisory business speaks all over the South about estate planning.
Items he will be speaking on include:
· How to keep the farm in the family
· Unseen pitfalls of estate and succession planning
· Maintaining land ownership and preserving your property
A meal will be provided, so organizers ask that you call 662-534-1916 to preregister. This helps with meal preparation.
The Union County Cattle Producer meetings are open to anyone interested in attending. If you would like more information you can contact Gina Wills, Extension Agent, at 662-534-1916 or 662-534-1917.