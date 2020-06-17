Cecil R. Goodwin
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Cecil R. Goodwin, 86, died June 10, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born July 30, 1933 in Union County, MS the son of the late Kermit & Jamie Goodwin.
Cecil was a motorcycle enthusiast, and a Mason. He worked in quality control for AT&T until his retirement in the mid 1980's. Cecil loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with friends and family. Cecil made us laugh, and what we loved the most was the fact that he was "always right!"
He is survived by Son Randall (Barbara) Goodwin; his daughter Debbie (John) Yancey; Brothers, Jack Goodwin, Tommy Goodwin, Richard (Olivia) Goodwin; Sisters, Lucy Goodman, Teresa (Kenneth) Jackson; Grandchildren, Jill, Katie, John Yancey, Ali Goodwin, and Grand Dog Rufus.