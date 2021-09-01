Union County has grown but New Albany has lost population according to 2020 Census figures released recently.
The Census shows Union County increasing from 27,134 to 27,777 over the past decade while the City of New Albany went from 8,034 to 7,626.
“I believe there is any way we lost 400 people,” Mayor Tim Kent said.
He noted that Census officials were hampered by the Covid pandemic, had difficulty getting enough enumerators to perform the local count, and had to cease the project early as possible reasons. Another possibility is that people may have moved to homes just outside the city limits.
Population estimates, as opposed to actual Census counts, were 8,753 for New Albany and 28,815 for Union County as of July 1 2019.
More detailed results indicated that both city and county are almost exactly evenly divided among men and women.
About half the population are people ages 19 to 64. Those under age 5 are about 8.8 percent, those under age 18 are about 27 percent and those over age 65 only about 16.3 percent. Again, those figures are true both for New Albany and Union County as a whole.
About 60 percent of city residents are white, about one third are Black or African American and about 11 percent are Hispanic or Latino.
The county-wide breakdown is, not surprisingly, more weighted toward Caucasian residents at 81.3 percent. In the county, Black or African American residents make up only about 15 percent (which used to the about the number for the city) and only about 4.5 percent of county residents are Hispanic or Latino.
About three to six percent were foreign-born.
Fifty-eight percent of city residences are owned by occupants while the county percent is higher at 73.1.
The median value of owner-occupied homes in town is $121,900 and $100,600 outside the city.
Median rent is $754 in town and $696 in the county.
The average number of people living in a household is 2.8.
Only about two-thirds of households have a broadband internet connection (as of 2019) but four out of five do have computers.
Four out of five have high school or higher degrees and one out of eight have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
About 15 percent of those under age 65 have disabilities and more than 17 percent county-wide are without health insurance.
Total retail sales (based on 2012 figures) was a little more than $297 million and the average retail sales per capita was $34,364 in New Albany and $10,841 in the county.
The 2019 median household income was about $45,000 and the per capita income was about $22,000.
Thirteen percent of city and county residents are considered to be living in poverty.