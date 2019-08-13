More than 100 local workers are needed to take the 2020 Census.
Jobs will be available in Union County from now to the end of 2020 to complete the census.
Needed are census takers who follow up on addresses when the residents have not returned their census forms.
To help recruit workers, a job fair for potential census employees will be held at the Union County Library Friday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jobs pay from $14 to $18 per hour with 58 cents per mile reimbursement for travel.
Census workers can work any amount up to 40 hours per week and will only work in Union County. Foreign language skills are a plus.
The census questionnaires are expected to be simple with only about 10 questions to answer. Whether the responder is a citizen of the United States will not be among the questions.
Basic job qualifications are:
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Have a valid Social Security number.
• Be a U.S. citizen.
• Have a valid email address.
• Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
• Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
• Pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.
• Commit to completing training.
• Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.
Most jobs require employees to:
• Have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available.
• Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).
If you are employed elsewhere, your current job must be compatible with Census Bureau employment and not create conflicts of interest. These will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Also, you must not engage in any partisan political activity while on duty..
If you are a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference. Documentation supporting your claim for preference must accompany your application. For more information, visit the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Veterans’ Preference page.
It is said that for each person who is not reported in the census the state loses $2,000 in funding a year. If the population drops, as it has in the past, a state can lose representation in the U. S. Congress.
For more information, go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.