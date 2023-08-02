UNION COUNTY —Union County Supervisors recently wrote a $371,600 check to Emergency Equipment Professionals out of Southaven for purchase of a new Class A pumper truck for the Center Volunteer Fire Department, Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Curt Clayton said this week.
The vehicle will go on county inventory rolls and be insured by the county.
Center has the vehicle now, which awaits hoses before being put into service, Clayton said.
The new truck — a Pierce (of Appleton, Wis.) will help the department keep its Class 8 rating, protect lives and property and help keep area property owners’ fire insurance rates level.
The engine it is replacing will go to the Northeast Volunteer Fire Department as a back-up, he said.
In other news from the Union County EMA Director:
— He said county supervisors have also granted approval to apply for the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program to receive a Class A pumper truck for the East Union Volunteer Fire Department.
Under terms of the approval, a $70,000 grant from the state will go toward the cost of the pumper truck —which isn’t yet known -- and the county will pay the rest.
The acquisition will help the department keep its Class 8 rating.
The grant is part of an annual round of grants through the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program (RFTAAP). Each county finances the balance of a truck’s cost.
RFTAAP is administered by Fire Services Development, which is overseen by the Mississippi Insurance Department.
Under terms of the agreement, the department pays for fuel, tires and oil changes for the new vehicle, and the county pays for major maintenance work and repairs.
The department won’t have to donate the new truck to the county, because the county bought the truck with tax dollars. The vehicle will go on county inventory rolls and be insured by the county. The program gives each county in the state a chance to purchase three new fire trucks annually meeting National Fire Protection Association 1900 Series Standards.
Costs are expected to go up, Chief Clayton said: “Under Round 7 of the program next year, a Class A Pumper will probably cost in the $400,000 range. We appreciate the state grant, and the Board of Supervisors financing the vehicles. Supervisors are responsible for determining which fire departments receive trucks purchased under this program. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”
When a fire truck reaches 25 years of age it is replaced.
