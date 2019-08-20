On Friday, Aug. 23, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy will welcome the Tanglefoot Trail into the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame during an official ceremony at the Bodock Festival in Pontotoc. The ceremony is included among the festivities taking place at the annual festival, celebrating the trail’s impact on the region.
The event is ahead of The Tour de Bodock Bicycle Ride, which takes place at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the Tanglefoot Trail.
The event will be at the Pontotoc Pavilion at 139-B West Reynolds St. in Pontotoc.
Mississippi’s Tanglefoot Trail was voter selected in a landslide as RTC’s 2019 Rail-Trail Hall of Fame inductee—receiving more than half of all the votes in competition with two other trails. The trail joins 32 previous Hall of Fame winners recognized for outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance and community value.
The Tanglefoot Trail is Mississippi’s longest rail-trail, stretching 43.6 miles through the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, connecting three counties (Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Union) and six communities (New Albany, Ecru, Pontotoc, Algoma, New Houlka and Houston).
For more information about the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame, visit railstotrails.org. Explore the Tanglefoot Trail at tanglefoottrail.com and the communities of New Albany (visitnewalbany.com), Pontotoc (pontotocchamber.com) and Houston (houstonms.org).
Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is the nation’s largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to connecting people and communities by creating a nationwide network of public trails, many from former rail lines. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.