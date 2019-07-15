This fall will mark the inaugural season for volleyball at our Union County schools as slowpitch softball has been phased out and we move inside the gyms to play a different game with a different colored ball.
Gene Phelps has been checking in with the volleyball programs to see how they are progressing and it is evident that East Union isn't resting on their laurels as 2018 Class I State Softball Champions as they make the transition to volleyball.
Coach Josh Blythe has enlisted the help of experienced volleyball coaches to guide the Lady Urchins on tryouts and in camps. He will also have an assistant on the sideline with him that has been around the game.
It was a bit sad to see slowpitch go, but the transition to volleyball will eventually open doors for our county girls to play the game after high school since area community colleges and Blue Mountain College have started programs.
I can remember back in my day that the only sport available to county girls was basketball. We have come a long way since the 1970's in implementing more sports for girls at the high school level as well as more sports and extra curricular activities for all students.
This is a positive in my book as sports will teach our young people how to handle success as well as failure. They can take experiences gained from both and make life applications then hopefully use them after their days on the courts and playing fields has passed.
Another positive for the county students has been the opportunity to play in the band program which not only aids in developing the students knowledge of music, but helps them in discipline, cooperation and work ethic.
All of the above will begin to take place in the upcoming weeks and we will be back into another school year before we know it.