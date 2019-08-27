So-called “political correctness” has always bothered me, even though I must admit that I (rarely, I hope) am guilty of it myself at times.
First, it is more about social insecurity than politics and more about avoiding personal discomfort than simply being correct.
Now that political correctness seems to have a foothold in most of the country’s discourse, people appear to also be developing thinner and thinner skins. They take great umbrage at the slightest perceived offense. In a sense, no one can take a joke anymore.
College campuses, once the bastion of free and creative thinking, get in a dither if a speaker is invited who might upset the sensibilities of even one person.
And on the other side, once someone is accused of the cardinal sin of political incorrectness, he or she cannot quickly enough begin issuing a series of poorly planned and ineffective mea culpas – even if they were not really in the wrong and know they weren’t.
The pressure of the great unwashed mass of Twitter witlings is too great for most to resist.
Perhaps the worst result of this is a terrifying trend toward rewriting history or even disappearing it entirely, Orwellian style.
Feel a little uncomfortable about the Civil War? Remove all the statues.
See a word that offends you? Stick a series of asterisks between the first and last letters.
But if the bowdlerized version of the offending word is clearly identifiable, how is that any better than honestly using the word itself?
If some historical word or event disturbs you, isn’t that a clear indication it needs to be studied, talked about, dealt with and not swept under the carpet?
The obvious quote to mention here is the one that says those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Orwell went a little further, saying, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
The cynic may take the Napoleonic view that “History is a set of lies agreed upon” and that history is one-sided and only written by the victors.
And everyone has said or done things at one time they regretted later. No one, as they say, is perfect.
Of course there is truth to that, but I have faith that the bulk of history still can be learned from.
We should only be concerned with changing the future, not the past, and it will be difficult to shape the future if you don’t know and understand the past.
Face history, don’t run from it.