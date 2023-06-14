Zane Chapman

Zane Chapman was awarded the Taylor Moore Memorial Scholarship at the New Albany High School graduation ceremony on May 19. The $6,500 competitive scholarship is given each year to a deserving NAHS student who plans to attend college in Mississippi. The scholarship selection process includes criteria relating to character, GPA, extracurricular activities, written essay, and an interview by a selection committee.

