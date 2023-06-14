Zane Chapman was awarded the Taylor Moore Memorial Scholarship at the New Albany High School graduation ceremony on May 19. The $6,500 competitive scholarship is given each year to a deserving NAHS student who plans to attend college in Mississippi. The scholarship selection process includes criteria relating to character, GPA, extracurricular activities, written essay, and an interview by a selection committee.
Zane is son of Amy and Jason Chapman. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in computer science.
An honors graduate, Chapman was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, ACT 30+ Club, and the varsity football, powerlifting, and track teams.
Chapman was chosen as the Lindy Callahan Scholar Athlete Award. He received the Bulldog Award, the Rotary Club Award, and the L.G. Balfour Award.
The Taylor Moore Scholarship was established by Bobby and Minerva Moore in memory of their son who died in 2000. Taylor Moore was a 1988 honor graduate of W. P. Daniel High School. He was Mr. DHS, Most Popular, Most Dignified, and Class Favorite and was active in student government. Moore played first base for the DHS baseball team, and received numerous academic honors. He went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Mississippi State University.
The scholarship established in his memory has been awarded for 18 years to outstanding graduates of New Albany High School. Past recipients of the Taylor Moore Scholarship are Stacy Stepp, Darden Holmes, Kyle Kimbrough, Ivy Lauren Williams, Kyle Hickey, Callie Creekmore, Taylor Goode, Josh Creekmore, Olivia Dunnam, Lauren Cavender, Jack Hickey, Meghan Van, Sam Cagle, Joseph Rutherford, RJ Rutherford, Maggie Jo Everett, Emma Laney and Catherine Truemper.
