Charles Browning
SHADY GROVE -- Charles Graden Browning, 84, of the Shady Grove community, passed from this life to his eternal reward at 12:30 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020. He had spent his last day here surrounded by his family, who he loved dearly. Mr. Browning was an avid hunter and sports person, especially when it came to his grandchildren. He was well known in the area by the children as he always was eager to pass out peppermint candy mixed with a handshake. A skilled farmer, there was little he enjoyed more than tilling the ground for a crop and the working camaraderie he enjoyed with other area farmers. A man of principle, he stood for what he believed in even if he stood alone. He loved Shady Grove Baptist Church, its members, and all the residents of this community with a fervor rarely matched today. He served his country in the Army, traveling overseas during the Korean conflict.
Graveside services will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with Bro. Jimmy Russell, Bro. David Barnett, and Bro. Josh Sparks officiating. The family greeted friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife, Martha Sullivan Browning of the home; three sons Mike (Carolyn), Chuck (Melissa), Tony (Mary) all of Shady Grove; one daughter: Pam Boman of Shady Grove; six grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Mica Killough (Michael) of Wheeler Grove; Chandler Boman of Shady Grove, T J Browning of Atlanta, GA, Travis Browning of Fulton, MS, Hunter Browning of Shady Grove, and Swayze Browning of Shady Grove; three great grandchildren he loved to pick at: Ethan, Evan, and Owen Killough of Wheeler Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Sally Browning; a brother, Travis Browning; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Brooks Gafford, and two nephews, Eddie Browning and Troy Gafford.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that gifts be made to, Catch-A-Dream Foundation.
In honor of Mr. Browning's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his service.
