Charles "C.W." Woodrow Williams

Charles "C.W." Williams, 85, of Hickory Flat, MS peacefully went to be with Jesus on October 20th, 2022. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Josie Williams and grandson Jessie David Williams. He is survived by his sons Charles "Chuck" Woodrow Williams Jr. (Cindy) and Robert "Bubba" Milton Williams (Charlotte) both of Hickory Flat; daughter Juli Denise Williams (Jon Foerster) of Denton, TX; step-son Tony Baker (Connie) of New Albany; grandchildren: Heather Skelton, Stephanie King and Allison Williams; and twelve great-grandchildren. After graduating Macedonia School in 1954, Charles proudly served in the Navy for 4 years as a Seabee. Upon returning home he began working at Futorian and building his dream of owning and operating a diesel mechanic shop and as a US Mail contractor. He exceeded and surpassed that dream upon forming C.W. Williams, Inc. and C.W. Williams Garage, Inc and being in business for well over 50 years. He was best known for his love of racing cars, watching westerns and his "don't quit" work ethic with true grit to succeed. Charles was a believer in Jesus Christ and a faithful and active member of Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Potts Camp, MS. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 12:30-2:00pm on Sunday, October 23rd with services immediately following at 2:00pm. No graveside services will be held. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to Bethlehem Church of Lord Jesus Christ in Potts Camp in his memory.
Pallbearers will be; Stan Vanzant, Corbin Lebo, Eli Kiddy, Jody Smith, and Randy Beckworth, and two honorary, Tony Baker and Don Rhea.
