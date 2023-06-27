chase photo

Pictured is the destroyed pedestrian vehicle, along with a passerby female nurse who stopped to render aid to the pedestrian vehicle’s driver, and an ambulance attendant. In the background, smoke rises from the burning Dodge. 

A high-speed chase by the Mississippi Highway Patrol came to a fiery end Tuesday afternoon, June 27, after the vehicle being pursued overturned and caught fire on I-22 in New Albany. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was caught after a short foot chase, New Albany police said.

