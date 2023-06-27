Pictured is the destroyed pedestrian vehicle, along with a passerby female nurse who stopped to render aid to the pedestrian vehicle’s driver, and an ambulance attendant. In the background, smoke rises from the burning Dodge.
A high-speed chase by the Mississippi Highway Patrol came to a fiery end Tuesday afternoon, June 27, after the vehicle being pursued overturned and caught fire on I-22 in New Albany. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was caught after a short foot chase, New Albany police said.
The individual’s name and charges weren’t available Tuesday afternoon. Charges will be filed by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Those charges will include multiple charges from various agencies, according to MHP Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee.
After those charges are filed, New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the city will file charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Chief Robertson said the situation began to unfold about 1:16 p.m., when he was notified that a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer was pursuing a vehicle coming westbound from Alabama on I-22.
Highway Patrol sources said the pursuit began at Mile Marker 117 in Itawamba County when the officer attempted to stop the car, believed to be a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which was clocked at 101 mph.
The driver refused to stop. The chase continued to the Highway 30 underpass in New Albany, where New Albany police, Union County deputies and Highway Patrol officers attempted to deploy spike strips about 2 p.m. to stop the vehicle.
A spike strip is a tool law enforcement officers use to deflate the tires of a vehicle, typically to stop a fleeing crime suspect behind the wheel. Stored folded up, the device has steel spikes and expands like an accordion when an officer throws or pulls it across the road.
The driver missed the spikes, SSgt.McGee said. The driver lost control and struck a pedestrian vehicle, then glanced off an 18-wheeler. The Dodge overturned several times, jumped an off ramp, came to rest back in the roadway and caught fire, Chief Robertson said.
The driver ran from the scene, but was caught by authorities after a short foot chase.
Several officers sustained minor cuts and bruises in connection with the case, and the driver of the pedestrian vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
The pedestrian vehicle was destroyed.
