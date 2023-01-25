Personnel Specialist 1st Class Chauncey L. Kimmons was recently selected as Navy Personnel Command’s 2022 Sailor of the Year, Jan. 11, 2023.
“My initial response was disbelief, but I was excited nonetheless,” said Kimmons. “That same excitement would have been evident had I not been selected because my fellow [Sailors] share the same desire to see our Navy grow and excel mentally and professionally.”
Kimmons, an active-duty Sailor from New Albany, has been assigned to NPC for the past three years and credits his faith, family and the people around him as keys to his success.
“I encourage anyone to read Proverbs 27:17, ‘as iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend’,” added Kimmons. “Understand it and live by it.”
As the front office Leading Petty Officer, Kimmons supports two Navy captains in leading 170 military and civilian personnel across seven divisions. Their department tracks congressional and Board for Correction of Naval Records inquiries, deadlines and actions requiring response.
“My passion is in touching the lives of every Sailor that I have the pleasure to meet,” he said. “I strongly believe I was put here to serve others and, with that, I will lead others to serve one another.”
Kimmons recently earned his college degree in Homeland Security and is committed to helping others. “I can see myself continuing the fight to heighten mental awareness and fortify the foundation of leadership and success in our Navy.”
In 1972, former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittlet established the Sailor of the Year Program recognizing one Sailor who demonstrates both professional and personal dedication and represents the Navy’s best of the best. 10 years following the programs establishment, the Sailor-of-the-Year was expanded to include the Navy Reservists.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From now until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&