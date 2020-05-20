Cherry Thompson

Cherry Hailey Thompson
Cherry Hailey Thompson, 72, resident of Hickory Flat and life long resident of Marshall County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A private Service of Remembrance will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Ms. Thompson was born Nov. 18, 1948 in Crenshaw, the son of the late Edward Lee and Clois Parker Hailey. She was a graduate of Collierville High School in Tennessee and was owner and operator of Cherry's Beauty Shop for over 50 years before her retirement.
A member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Thompson will be remembered as an avid sports fan with a special love for the Atlanta Braves. Her family was her pride and joy and she enjoyed every opportunity shared with them.
Memories will be shared by two daughters, Amber Hailey (James) of Michigan City and Lee Anne Edwards (Travis) of Holly Springs, and seven grandchildren.
The family request that memorials be directed to the Shriner's Hospital for children at shrinershospitalforchildren.org
