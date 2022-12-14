New Albany Fire Department’s newly-started program of training its EMS emergency medical responders with in-house personnel, instead of having to send the students off-campus for training, offers many important advantages to the community, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The instructor, Justin Howard, a member of the department who is also a certified instructor in conjunction with the staff assistance from the Mississippi State Fire Academy, is a basic EMT.
He teaches from that level down, and the training covers American Heart Association lifesaving techniques including artificial defibrillation, CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), and controlling bleeding, Chief Whiteside said.
Artificial defibrillation is stopping fibrillation of the heart by administering a controlled electric shock in order to allow restoration of the heart’s normal rhythm.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique of hard and fast chest compressions that's useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped.
Controlling bleeding is vitally important; a person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within minutes; therefore, it is important to quickly stop the blood loss, according to the American Heart Association.
Training for the current class began in November. The class is expected to finish by the end of December.
Training is held at the fire station at various times through the week based on crew availability.
The goal is to provide basic emergency medical training to every firefighter in the department, Chief Whiteside said.
If there’s a fire or emergency call, training resumes when the crew returns to station.
Among the plusses:
—Cost savings: Having a certified instructor as a member of the department to train fire fighters saves the department money. There’s no need to hire an outside instructor, since the instructor is already on the payroll.
There’s now no need for the extra time and expense of sending a firefighter to a distant class.
—Convenience: The department has the flexibility to set its own training schedule.
Training can be given while firefighters are on duty. There’s no need to bring them in off shift, or pay them extra to take from an instructor who may only be able to instruct at certain times.
Training can now be given immediately. Before this program started, the department was dependent on the county or some other agency to find a program.
The result was that sometimes months passed before a class could be set up.
—Training can be tailored to fit the community: “If we see something in our district that is triggering a higher-than-average number of calls, we can spend more time on training for those situations, and adapt our training to those needs,” Chief Whiteside said.
He said local firefighters tend to see higher-than-usual instances of breathing, heart and trauma situations, and have adjusted their training accordingly.
Overall, he termed the new training program a “win-win situation,” with no apparent downside.
“It saves us money, the training is more convenient, more uniform, and the training gives us a rock-solid foundation to stand on,” the chief said.
The department is following a nationwide trend by fire services to upgrade their emergency medical response training.
“We’re not getting into the ambulance service, and don’t want to be in it.
“We’ve got stations on the east and west side of town, and many times, we’re liable to be in the same community or block that a call comes from. Many times, we can be there before the ambulance, especially if there’s not an ambulance immediately available,” he said.
“That puts us proactive, one step ahead of the ball game, instead of reactive and one step behind the eight ball.
"We are still in the early stages of what fits our city best, learning what obstacles we have to overcome, how is the best way to respond, and are our efforts effective.
"There is no perfect model to set up by, New Albany is New Albany, and we have to set up our own style to be successful,” he concluded.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.