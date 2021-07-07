NEW ALBANY • Union County authorities have arrested several people in unrelated cases ranging from child abuse to vehicle theft and armed robbery, and recovered some stolen property in connection with the cases, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Capsule summaries of each case:
-Austin Tyler Trigg of the Pleasant Ridge community is charged with felony child abuse. He is being held on $50,000 bond. A 911 call Thursday, June 24, concerning a nearly 5-month-old choking child brought authorities to the scene, and the child was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and the next day transported to Memphis. The child’s condition and other evidence led to the charges being filed, the sheriff said. No update was available this week, but the child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
-Randy Barnes and his wife Joy Corrigan are charged with burglary of a commercial building and felony child endangerment. She’s being held on $35,000 bond in Union County, and he was on probation at the time and has been picked up by MDOC.
They’re charged with breaking into a shop at Pannell Bros. Farm in the Pumpkin Center community Monday, June 21, and had a child with them at the time, the sheriff said.
A weed eater, saw, welding helmet and walkie-talkies, several other items and several hundred dollars in other items have been recovered, the sheriff said.
-Jeffrey Hill is charged with grand larceny in connection with the theft of a trailer from a CR 51 address Tuesday, June 22. His bond is set at $5,000; the trailer has been recovered, the sheriff said.
-Matthew Crump will face charges of auto burglary and grand larceny. The sheriff said Crump broke into a vehicle in the Centre Community off Highway 348 about four weeks ago, and stole a quantity of guns and money. Right after that, he found keys in a nearby car, and stole it.
He was later stopped in Lowndes County in the stolen vehicle, which had a switched tag, and remains in jail there. The stolen items have not been recovered, the sheriff said.
-Eric Allen Bedford is charged with burglary and grand larceny. His bond is set at $10,000. Investigators said he broke into a vacant house on CR 107 (Liberty Road) near his residence on Saturday, June 26, and took several items including tires, wheels, a starter and an air conditioner.
-Justin Echols was stopped for a traffic offense when authorities charged him with possession of burglary tools and meth Sunday, June 27. He is being held for Marshal County authorities.
-Jarvis Jones is charged with armed robbery, in an ongoing case in which at least one other individual is being sought. He is free on $150,000 bond. Investigators said Jones and several other individuals were invited to a Pleasant Ridge residence Friday, June 11, and determined an individual there had some money on him.
Investigators were told Jones and the others left, and later returned with another individual who wasn’t there during the first visit. Someone put an AK-47 to the residence owner’s head and took a handgun, an AR-15 rifle, and $4,000 cash.
The weapons and cash haven’t been recovered, the sheriff said.