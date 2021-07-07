NEW ALBANY • If writing a children’s book is on your bucket list, you will want to attend the Writing for Children Workshop (for adults) at the Union County Heritage Museum on Thursday, July 29 for a day full of advice and activities.
Professional and published writer Sarah Frances Hardy of Oxford, who has written a series of successful children’s books, will help participants learn about how to find your voice, structure and illustrate children’s books as well as dive into character and plot development . By the end of the day a rough draft “book” of your idea is a possibility.
Hardy has a juris doctorate cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in fine Art from Davidson College and subsequent studies at Parsons School of Design in New York and Paris. She took an early retirement from practicing law to paint and write full time.
Her paintings, characterized by vivid colors and expressive brushstrokes, have been exhibited throughout the Southeast as well as internationally. Currently she is busy writing and illustrating children picture books as well as youth novels.
Books, authors and writing are part of the museum’s annual programming for the community during the William Faulkner Literary Fest. This is one of the literary events.
Hardy’s published works are Puzzled by Pink (Viking Children’s Books), Paint Me! (Sky Pony Press) and Dress Me (Sky Pony Press).
The cost of the all day workshop is $30 per person and bookmaking supplies are provided. There will be a limited number of participants. If you want to participate in this workshop call or come by the museum to register 662-538-0014. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany, MS.
If you have photos that will inspire your creativity and ideas, bring them and your ideas and any particular markers and colored pencils that you want to use. Call the museum at 662-538-0014 for more information or email jill@ucheritagemuseum.com.