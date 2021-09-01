Physicians and staff of the Children’s Clinic will host a drive-through event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, to show off their new location in downtown Tupelo. Participants will receive a free gift and Popsy treats while supplies last.
The clinic occupies more than 15,400 square feet on the bottom floor of The Grandstand at Fairpark, located at 199 Grandstand Place, Suite 101.
The new facility includes 27 exam rooms, each equipped with infant scales, plus large waiting areas for well and sick children. Other features include a breastfeeding room for nursing mothers, a laboratory, procedure room and rooms for vision and hearing screening.
Staffing the Children’s Clinic are pediatricians Jennifer Grisham, Charles Meeks, Katie Meyer, Amy Price, Charles “Skip” Robertson Jr., Van Stone III, Eric Street and Veronica Valdez, and nurse practitioners Tina King and Lauren Parrish. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For an appointment call (662) 377-PEDS (7337) or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375). Same-day appointments are available.
Children’s Clinic is a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization that includes all pediatric care affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, including Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
