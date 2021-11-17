After an absence of two years due to Covid restrictions, the Christmas Community Meal is returning this year.

Organizer Mary Margarett King, who has spearheaded the event for many years, said it will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butler’s Fish and Steak.

The meal was previously held at the middle school cafeteria but King is co-owner of the restaurant. This will be the ninth year for the meal.

The meal grew out of a 2011 food drive and then expanded to serve students and others in need of nutrition.

Later, organizers decided to simply open the event up to the community at large.

The meal has always been an example of a large number of volunteers working together with contributions from the community as well.

People may dine in at the restaurant or carry out the holiday meals. For those who dine in, Santa will be there and music and crafts will be provided as well.

While the community meal was established to benefit the needy of our community, everyone is welcome.

Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate in any way may contact King at mmking1979@gmail.com.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

