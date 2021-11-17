Christmas community meal is returning this year By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Nov 17, 2021 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After an absence of two years due to Covid restrictions, the Christmas Community Meal is returning this year.Organizer Mary Margarett King, who has spearheaded the event for many years, said it will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butler’s Fish and Steak.The meal was previously held at the middle school cafeteria but King is co-owner of the restaurant. This will be the ninth year for the meal.The meal grew out of a 2011 food drive and then expanded to serve students and others in need of nutrition.Later, organizers decided to simply open the event up to the community at large.The meal has always been an example of a large number of volunteers working together with contributions from the community as well.People may dine in at the restaurant or carry out the holiday meals. For those who dine in, Santa will be there and music and crafts will be provided as well.While the community meal was established to benefit the needy of our community, everyone is welcome.Anyone who wants to volunteer or donate in any way may contact King at mmking1979@gmail.com. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 68° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Partly cloudy. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 10:14 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Middle school students study character traits in O. Henry work 27 min ago New Albany Voyles named New Albany High School Teacher of the Year 27 min ago New Albany Harbor Freight donates tools to construction classes 27 min ago New Albany Kim Thompson wins state counselor of the year 27 min ago New Albany IMPACTO class learns about teen driver safety program 27 min ago New Albany City accepts bid to convert Fred's building into municipal complex in coming year 27 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists