The New Albany-Union County Christmas parade will be next Monday, Nov. 29 with the theme, “A Country Christmas.”
This year’s grand marshals will be members of the original board of directors of the New Albany Main Street Association, in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary.
The first board comprised Tommie Beasley, Jennie Davis, Pat Davis, Nancy Kidd, Nickey Moore, Tommy Sappington, Dr. Tom Shands, Jim Vigeant and Billy Wiseman. The late Tommie Beasley and Tommy Sappington will be presented by their widows, Frances Beasley and Martha Sappington. Davis, Shands, Vigeant and Moore will not be present.
The parade being on Main Street at the Tanglefoot Trail, move to the Tallahatchie River Bridge and head back up Bankhead Street, dispersing at Bankhead and Central.
Units will line up in the on Carter Avenue at 4:30 p.m., when judging also will begin. The parade itself will be at 6 p.m.
The parade coordinators are looking for floats, walking groups, horse riders, antique cars and other creative entries.
Prizes will be awarded in six categories based on entries best displaying the parade theme.
The Holiday Spirit Award will be for best overall creativity and appearance.
The Elfin Magic Award is for best children’s group.
The Tin Soldier Award is for best walking unit.
The Santa’s Sleigh Award is for the best theme in motion unit.
The Vintage Vehicle Award is for the best antique car or truck.
The Rudolph’s Friends Award is for the best entry featuring animals.
Entry applications can be picked up at the New Albany Main Street office and Union County Library, or online at newalbanymainstreet.com. All application fees will be donated to The New Albany Gazette’s Sharing at Christmas fund.