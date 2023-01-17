New Albany Middle School student Christopher Chen won the Union County Spelling Bee Tuesday night after second place winner Sam Bolen from East Union Attendance Center failed to correctly spell “mercenary.” Miles Sappington from Ingomar Attendance Center took third place.
Fifteen students from the four county schools and New Albany elementary and middle school made it through 53 words before the winner was determined. The number of contestants was slightly smaller because some of the spellers were absent due to illness.
Some of the words that caused eliminations included “incontrovertible,” “infrared,” “intubated,” “feisty,” and “aggravate.”
Coordinated by the city and county districts, the spelling bee was also again sponsored by Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 and Unit 72 of the American Legion. The Legion provided certificates as well as monetary awards to the top three spellers. The Junior Auxiliary provided refreshments and certificates for all the entrants.
The winners go on to the state level and potentially move up to the Mid-South Spelling Bee.
Joanna Ozbirn pronounced the words for the spellers and judges were teachers and former teachers Hanna Basil, Ninabeth Capaning and Tameri Dunnam. Glen Reeder and Lauren Walls coordinated the Tuesday night spelling bee.
Spellers, who all won at their respective schools, included:
Tara Garrett, Sage Floyd and Landon Kennedy from New Albany Elementary School.
Christopher Chen, Ezekiel Brooks and Baylee Street from New Albany Middle School.
Sam Bolen and Lilly Watson from East Union Attendance Center.
Jaxon Dodd, Sam Coombs and Miles Sappington from Ingomar Attendance Center.
Jozie Haygood from Myrtle Attendance Center.
Jacob Gann, Kale Hallam and John Michael Hurt.
Spellers who were unable to attend were Layken Hamblin from East Union and Noah Massengill and Piper Robinson, both of Myrtle.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.