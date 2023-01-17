Spelling Bee winners

From left are Christopher Chen, first place; Sam Bolen, second place; and Miles Sappington, third place.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

New Albany Middle School student Christopher Chen won the Union County Spelling Bee Tuesday night after second place winner Sam Bolen from East Union Attendance Center failed to correctly spell “mercenary.” Miles Sappington from Ingomar Attendance Center took third place.

