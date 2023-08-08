Based on machine votes only, all but three local races were settled Tuesday and the result was generally favorable for incumbents. Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said 421 absentee votes had to be added to the totals and could conceivably change results.
As was expected, the circuit clerk’s and sheriff’s races, along with Third District supervisor will require runoffs because of the number of candidates and no one receiving more than 50% of the total vote.
Donna Treadaway will face Christy Adair in a runoff for the circuit clerk’s nomination three weeks from now, but the race won’t be settled until November because there is one independent who will be on the general election ballot.
Incumbent Jimmy Edwards will be challenged by Chad Glasson in a runoff for sheriff Aug. 29 as well, but the winner of that runoff will be the de facto winner.
Third District supervisor CJ Bright will face Michael Moody in their runoff.
There are no Democratic candidates in county races this year so the Republican candidates will be the only local candidates on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The District 5 supervisor’s race was the only other one with enough candidates for possible runoffs.
Incumbent Steve Watson received 55.53% to keep his seat with J. Pullman receiving 12.31% and Tohill with 29.65%.
The circuit clerk’s race drew the most interest and candidates since there is no incumbent. Long-time clerk Phyllis Stanford announced her retirement at the first of this year.
Treadaway received 31.82% of the vote, followed by Adair with 22.94% but no one got more than 50% of the total vote, which would have removed the need for a runoff.
Other candidates were Charlie Forester with 9.49%, Steve Robbins with 8.12%, Gina Veal with 10.79% and Ronnie Wilhite with 15.29%.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Jimmy Edwards received 46.84% of the vote to face a runoff in three weeks. He will be opposed by Glasson with 24.36% of the vote.
Only slightly behind was Avery Adair with 23.19%. Other candidates were Anthony Bullard with 0.41% and Danny Dillard.
The only other local contested races were for East Post and West Post constables, with two candidates in each.
P. J. Doyle received 54.32% to Steve Prewett’s 42.07% for the East Post and Ronnie Goudy received 55.77% to Luke Taylor’s 40.20% for the West Post.
Voting results were delayed some because election workers were having to adjust to completely new voting equipment and processes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.