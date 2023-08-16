Local elections are over for all but seven Union Countians following this past week’s Democratic and Republican Party nominating primaries.
Three races, that for circuit clerk, sheriff and District Three supervisor, will have to go for a runoff because no single candidate received at least 50 percent of the total vote in the race.
As there were no local Democratic candidates, all the other winners this past week will become de facto winners of the November general election as long as they receive at least one vote.
Runoffs were not surprising for the clerk’s and sheriff’s contests if only because there were several candidates in each.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s early announcement that she would retire left that field wide open which the sheriff’s race just seems to almost always draw several candidates.
Donna Rakestraw led the field in the clerk’s race with 32.21 percent of the vote, followed by Christy Littlejohn Adair with 23.69 percent. Ronnie Wilhite was third with 15.52 percent and the remaining three candidates received 8-11 percent each.
This race will still not be over Aug. 29 because there is one Independent candidate: Jim Taylor. Because last week’s vote was strictly a political party affair, his name was not involved and will not show up until for the Nov. 7 general election.
Incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Edwards came close to avoiding a runoff by getting 47.86 percent of the vote, lacking only 2.14 percent to reach the 50 mark. He will be challenged by Chad Glasson, who received 24.26 percent of the vote. Close behind was Avery Adair who got only a percent less with 23.27 percent.
The third runoff will be for Third District supervisor.
Incumbent CJ Bright also nearly avoided a runoff by getting 46.10 percent of the vote but will end up being challenged by Michael Moody, who received 32.12 percent. Bob Robbins was third with 19.16 percent.
The only other race that could have gone to a runoff was for District Five supervisors, with three candidates. Incumbent Steve Watson held off his opponents with 55.96 percent of the vote. In second was Charlie Tohill, who got 30.94 percent.
The only other local contested races were for East Post and West Post constables, with two candidates in each, and for First District Supervisor.
P. J. Doyle received 54.32 percent to Steve Prewett’s 42.07 percent for the East Post and Ronnie Goudy received 55.77 percent to Luke Taylor’s 40.20 percent for the West Post.
Incumbent First District Supervisor Sam Taylor easily retained his seat with 79.76 percent of the vote over Turner’s 20.24 percent.
Several local elected officials managed to retain their posts without opposition. They include:
Dist. 3 Senator Kathy Chism, Dist. 13 Representative Steve Massengill, Dist. 14 Representative Sam Creekmore, County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Marshall Davis, Chancery Clerk Annette Hickey, Medical Examiner-Investigator Pam Boman, Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam, Dist. 2 Supervisor Chad Coffey, Dist. 4 Supervisor Randy Owen, East Post Justice Court Judge David Garrison and West Post Justice Court Judge Chris Childers.
Union County voters have historically tended to follow state trends but that changed slightly for two state and state district offices. Local voters favored Tea Party candidate for Lt. Governor Chris McDaniel over Delbert Hosemann by slightly more than a percentage point. They also favored Chris Brown over Tanner Newman for Northern District Public Service Commissioner. Brown has been closely associated with McDaniel.
That race was open, of course, because incumbent Brandon Presley is running for governor.
Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford could not legally certify results until this week because five business days are allowed for people who voted affidavit ballots to verify information.
She said she would have absentee ballots for the runoff as soon as possible, this week.
A reminder: Anyone who may have voted in the Democratic primary even though there were no local Democratic candidates, cannot vote in the Aug. 29 runoff. If you didn’t vote this past week, you can participate.
Voter turnout this past week was 42.80 percent – considered low, especially for an election with major local offices such as sheriff, clerks and supervisors on the ballot. There were 421 absentee ballots.
Vote counting proceeded more slowly than election officials had hoped, mostly because everyone was having to figure out a new system with its paperwork and procedures. Stanford said she thought those challenges had been overcome and that the runoff counting should go more quickly.
A detailed vote breakdown appears elsewhere in this issue but here are complete but uncertified Union County totals for races that were contested (uncontested candidates are automatically nominated, of course):
Governor
D. G. Hardigree 363 5.60%
Tate Reeves 5019 77.43%
John Witcher 1100 16.97%
Lt. Governor
D. Hosemann 3124 47.01%
T. Longino 272 4.09%
C. McDaniel 3249 48.89%
Insurance Commissioner
M. Chaney 5300 83.01%
M. Young 1085 16.99%
Public Service Commissioner
C. Brown 4160 64.88%
T. Newman 2252 35.12%
Circuit Clerk
C. Adair 1577 23.69%
C. Forester 636 9.56%
S. Robbins 542 8.14%
D. Treaaway 2144 32.21%
G. Veal 724 10.88%
R. Wilhite 1033 15.52%
Sheriff
Av. Adair 1577 23.69%
An. Bullard 28 0.42%
D. Dillard 281 4.20%
J. Edwards 3204 47.86%
C. Glasson 1624 24.26%
District One Supervisor
S. Taylor 930 79.76%
E. Turner 236 20.24%
District Three Supervisor
CJ Bright 722 46.10%
M. Moody 503 32.12%
B. Robbins 300 19.16%
J. Rowell 41 2.62%
District Five Supervisor
J Pullman 164 13.11%
C. Tohill 387 30.94%
S. Watson 700 55.96%
East Constable
P J Doyle 1690 57.04%
S. Prewett 1273 42.96%
West Constable
R. Goudy 2067 58.54%
L. Taylor 1464 41.46%
