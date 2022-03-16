–Brown, Charles, aggravated assault
–Brown, Charles Robert, FIPF.
–Brown, Clyde, FPF, felony fleeing.
–Brown, Eddie, aggravated assault.
–Brown, Gabrielle, escape – concealing or harboring escape.
–Brown, Ricky, aggravated assault.
–Brown, Willie F., felony DUI (4th).
–Bruff, Frankie Bo, burglary of dwelling.
–Bryant, William, PCS (meth) with intent.
–Bullard, Anthony, sexual battery x4.
–Bullard, Keneth, burglary of dwelling, aggravated assault.
–Burks, Joey Lee, PCS (meth).
–Campbell, Ebony, PCS (marijuana) with intent, enhanced punishment.
–Canada, Xavier Dee, grand larceny.
--Cannon, Gary, SCS (cocaine) enhanced, habitual, aggravated assault.
–Carruthers, Walter, tampering with a juror, habitual, FIPF.
--Carruthers, Walter, aka Cookie, SCS (cocaine), habitual, enhanced 2nd offender drugs.
–Carter, Junior, felony fleeing.
–Carwyle, Justin, obtaining personal information of another with intent to gain financial credit.
--Carwyle, Justin, grand larceny.
–Chaney, Eric M., PCS (marijuana).
–Christensen, Howard, PCS (meth).
–Clardy, Johnathan, child endangerment x3.
–Clardy, John (Smith and Smith), grand larceny.
–Clardy, John (Teressa Rice), embezzlement Ct 1, Ct. 2; conspiracy to embezzle.
–Clark, Anterio, felony fleeing, receiving/possessing stolen property.
–Clarty, Jonathan, PCS w/ intent.
–Clemons, Joshua Peter, false pretenses.
–Cole, Xavier O., felony fleeing.
–Coleman, Summer, child endangerment x3.
–Collins, Corvall, robbery.
–Connor, Antonio, SCS enhanced, habitual, burglary of dwelling.
–Cook, James Craig, RSP, PCS (meth).
–Cook, Mickey, SCS (meth) habitual.
–Cook, Mickey Dean, SCS.
–Cothern, Chadwick, PCS (meth).
–Crayton, Annette, accessory after fact pretrial breach.
---Crum, Joshua, child endangerment.
–Culver, Allison, PCS (meth).
–Cummings, Brandon, sexual battery.
–Daniels, Christopher, PCS (meth).
–Darby, Christopher, PCS (meth), FIPF.
–Davis, Jeremy, sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, touching child for lustful purposes.
–Davis, Trish, burglary.
–Deaton, Amanda, SCS (THC).
–Dillenger, Stephen, SCS (meth).
–Dingus, Stacy, burglary of automobile.
---Dixon, Anthony D., burglary of automobile.
–Douglas, William, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
–Duhrkoph, Kyle, SCS x2.
–Echols, Anthony, PCS (meth)
–Edwards, Daniel, PCS (meth.
–Edwards, Daniel, PCS (meth) with intent.
–Edwards, Michael, PCS (marijuana) with intent.
–Emison, Adriana, sale of counterfeit substance (meth).
–Evans, Jeremy, PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
–Evans, Michael, PCS (meth).
–Evans, Summer, sale of controlled substance x2.
–Fadal, Mohammed, SCS (enhanced).
–Fernandez, Juan, felony DUI 3rd.
–Fiddis, Wayne, sexual battery, burglary of dwelling x2, attempted burglary of dwelling x2, possession of cell phone in correctional facility.
–Finley, Wykevion, malicious mischief.
–Fitzpatrick, Chadz, PCS w/intent x4, enhanced, habitual.
–Fooshdee, Christy, child endangerment.
–Foreman, James. PCS (meth).
–Foster, Kalvin, felony leaving scene of accident.
–Gaillard, Donny, felony DUI (operating commercial vehicle.)
–Galloway, Charles, aggravated assault, kidnapping.
–Gann, Amy Lynn, trafficking controlled substance, fraudulent possession of controlled substance, possession fraudulent or forged prescription.
–Gardner, Lonnie, PCS (meth).
–Gasaway, Parker, burglary of dwelling.
–Gattis, Benjamin Wayne, kidnapping, sexual battery without consent.
–George, Scotty, false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
–George, Christopher Lad, sexual battery.
–Gonzalez, Adrian, FIPF.
–Goode, Melvin, felony DUI 4th, felony DUI 4th.
–Greenhouse, Angie, burglary of dwelling.
–Green, Demarcus, aggravated assault, FIPF.
–Greer, Ena Lee, PCS (meth).
–Greer, Kevin Eugene, PCS (meth).
–Greer, Luther Frederick, grand larceny.
–Gregory, Joshua, PCS (meth), FIPF.
–Griffin, Christopher, PCS (hydrocodone), PCS (meth).
–Grigg, Austin Tyler, felony child abuse.
---Gullett, Cory, sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes.
–Gullick, James, FIPF, PCS (meth), SCS (meth) x2, FIPF.
–Hale, Kaylie, PCS (meth), pretrial; breach.
–Hall, Robert Allen, burglary of dwelling.
–Hall, Shelley, PCS (meth).
–Hancock, Marissa, child endangerment.
–Harkness, Brandon, malicious mischief pretrial breach.
–Harmon, Kirsten, PCS.
–Harris, Marcus L., touching a child for lustful purposes x3.
–Harville, John Colton, PCS (meth).
–Hayes, Desmon, felony fleeing.
–Haynes, Timothy Lee, aggravated domestic violence.
–Herring, Brian, burglary x4.
–Herring, Scott, PCS (meth) with intent.
–Herring, Tammy, burglary x4.
–Higginbotham, Destiny, child abuse.
–High, Kentavious, sexual battery, rape.
–Hill, Brian Keith, conspiracy.
–Hill, Jefferey, PCS (meth), grand larceny.
–Hill, Marcus Aaron, PCS (meth).
–Hill, Quardale, robbery with a deadly weapon.
–Hogue, Adam, SCS (marijuana).
–Holcomb, Joshua, PCS (cocaine).
–Holland, Angela, PCS (meth) x2.
–Holloway, Duwayne, robbery with a deadly weapon.
–Hood, Daviel (Daniel), PCS (meth).
–Horn, Lacey Kristina, PCS (meth).
–Howard, Timothy, SCS (cocaine) x3.
–Hunter, Justin Cole, PCS (meth).
–Hurst, Eric, PCS (meth).
–Johnson, Amber, uttering a forgery.
–Johnson, Derionte, robbery with a deadly weapon x5.
–Johnson, Jerrold, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle.
–Johnson, Johnny Joe, sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes x3.
–Johnson, Sammy, SCS (meth), aggravated DUI, habitual.
–Jones, Carlos, sexual battery x2, touching a child for lustful purposes.
–Jones, Demarcus, FIPF, aggravated assault.
–Jones, Jarvis, robbery with a deadly weapon.
–Jones, Johnnie, SCS (alprazolam).
–Jones, Ricky Lynn, felony DUI.
–Jordan, Rodney Lynn, PCS (meth).
–Judon, Melissa, child neglect x2.
–Kemp, William, burglary of dwelling.
–King, Danny, embezzlement over $25,000.
–King, Franklin Eugene, felony DUI.
–King, Sebastian, felony DUI 4th.
–Kraft, Eric, felony fleeing.
---Kumar, Amit, trafficking controlled substance (marijuana).
–Larid, Moneshia, SCS (cocaine).
–Larue, Kaci, PCS (meth).
–Lavender, James Matthew, burglary x6.
–Leach, John, PCS (meth).
–Lease, Roger Lee, PCS (meth).
–Lee, Justin E., FIPF.
–Ledlow, David, child endangerment x3, pretrial breach.
–Locke, Gary Bruce, RSP, felony fleeing.
–Loncar, Shannon, PCS (meth) with intent, pretrial breach.
–Lovelace, John, PCS (meth).
–Lucas, Calvin, attempted aggravated assault.
–Malone Greg, sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes.
–Marble, Darrius, PCS (amphetamine), PCS (meth) with intent.
–Marcial, Santos M., burglary of a dwelling.
–Mariche, Marcial, PCS (meth).
–Martin, Wyniesha V., credit card fraud.
–May, Mavis, simple assault on law enforcement officer.
–May, Rodney, PCS (meth).
–McAllister, Brianna, PCS (exstacy).
–McCain, Kenneth, grand larceny.
–McCaleb, Haley, sexual battery.
–McCartney, Tamara, PCS (meth).
–McClain, John T. PCS (marijuana), pretrial breach.
–McClure Hannah, PCS (meth), pretrial breach.
–McCullough, Christina, burglary of a dwelling.
–McCurdy, Courtney, PCS (meth) with intent.
–McDaniel, Steven, taking possession of a motor vehicle, habitual.
–McDonald, Inecia Z., burglary of an automobile.
–McGregory, Ricky, PCS (cocaine).
–Mchan, Amanda, PCS (meth), child endangerment, conspiracy.
–McKinney, James, burglary of a dwelling.
–McPhail, Ashley, embezzlement, credit card fraud.
–Melton, Dakota, possession of cell phone within correctional facility.
–Milam, David, SCS (meth).
–Milsap, Lawrence, murder (simple).
–Minser, Heather Nicole, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.
–Mitchell, Lane Douglas, attempted murder (simple).
–Montgomery, Elon, FIPF.
–Montgomery, Marcus, sexual battery.
–Montgomery, Tabitha, manufacture of controlled substance, pretrial breach.
–Moore, Patrick, possession of stolen firearm, pretrial breach.
–Moore, Richard, cyberstalking.
–Morris, Kennon, indecent exposure (3rd offense) x2.
–Mosley, Decoda, SCS, PCS, (both meth), FIPF.
–Moxley, Angela, burglary of a dwelling.
–Mullins, Horace, child neglect.
–Mullins, Mary, child neglect.
–Mullins, Willie Junior, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
–Mynatt, Tera, embezzlement over $25,000.
–Myrick, Kenneth W. Jr., posting electronic message to cause injury.
–Nash, Quesdon, SCS (marijuana), SCS (meth).
–Nash, Quezdon A., aggravated assault with deadly weapon, FIPF.
–Nelson, Thomas, PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
–Nichols, David PCS (meth) with intent.
–Nichols, David Sidney, PCS x2.
–Norman, Richard, aggravated assault.
–Oliver, Brittany, PCS (meth).
–Owens, Lona Faye, PCS (meth) with intent.
–Page, Devin, PCS x2.
–Parks, Jason Jermane, PCS (meth).
–Parker, Kiante, PCS (cocaine).
–Parker, Randolph Jr., FIPF.
–Penson, Cedric, PCS (meth)with intent, PCS (marijuana) with intent, enhanced, habitual.
–Pickens Kobrin, PCS with intent, habitual, enhanced punishment, grand larceny habitual x2.
–Plymell, Camille, child endangerment x3.
–Poole, Sammie Jo, child endangerment x2, burglary.
–Potts, Mitzi, child endangerment.
–Powell, Joseph Marcus, attempted robbery with deadly weapon.
–Prewett, Lewis, aggravated assault, domestic violence.
–Prewett, Samuel Lee, felony DUI.
–Price, Willie, PCS (meth).
–Pulley, Vickey, burglary.
–Quinn, Alexus, burglary of dwelling.
–Raimey, Dereck L., felony fleeing.
–Raines, David Allen, PCS (meth).
–Rakestraw, Kyle, burglary.
–Ratliff, Christopher, PCS.
–Renteria Ramon, PCS.
–Rhea, Roy, indecent exposure, 3rd offense.
–Richey, Autravis, PCS (meth).
–Riley, Darnell, sexual battery.
–Rios, Marcus, sexual battery x3, sexual battery x5.
–Robbins, Charles PCS (meth).
–Roberts, Angela, child endangerment.
–Robertson, Dorian, burglary of a dwelling.
–Rodgers, Shaneh Carol, cyberstalking.
–Rollins, Brandi, SCS enhanced.
–Rucker, Andre, PCS (cocaine).
–Rudolph, Jeffrey A., felony fleeing.
–Rutledge, Joseph, touching child for lustful purposes.
–Rutledge, William, aggravated assault x2.
–Sanders Jenna, PCS f(entanyl and heroin), pretrial breach.
–Sanders, Torie, SCS x3.
–Sappington, Cory, grand larceny, habitual.
–Saylors, Billy, PCS (meth).
–Scott, Laken, grand larceny.
–Sharaf, Arafat Mohamed, PCS with intent x2.
–Shaw, Christopher, 4th degree arson, pretrial breach.
–Shorter, Darius, burglary of a dwelling, false pretenses.
–-Smith, Charles Dana, malicious mischief.
–Smith, David Carrol, sexual battery.
–Smith, Derrick, child endangerment x2.
–Smith, Joshua Kirby, grand larceny.
–Smith, Keffendy, FIPF, aggravated domestic violence x2.
–Smith, Lee Allen, SCS (meth), enhanced, habitual.
–Smith, Lisa Carol, touching child for lustful purposes, child neglect.
–Smith, Scottie, PCS with intent x3, FIPF enhanced.
–Smith, Scottie M., rape.
–Smithey, Billy Don, abuse, neglect of vulnerable adult, pretrial breach.
–Smithey, Josh, burglary of dwelling.
–Souter, Kahlil, PCS (meth).
–Sparks, Dylan, burglary of a dwelling.
–Spears, Joshua W., kidnapping (attempted).
–Starks, Amber, felony child abuse, pretrial breach.
–Starks, Derick L., carjacking.
–Stearns, Danzell L., SCS(meth).
–Stepheny, Rodney, PCS (marijuana) and PCS (meth).
–Stevens, Trey Lynn, possession of marijuana with intent.
–Stinson, Taiten, burglary of a dwelling.
–Stinson, Willie, felony fleeing.
–Stinson, Willie Lee, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle x5.
–Swan, Taylon, PCS (meth), PCS (marijuana).
–Taylor, Trey, accessory after the fact.
–Taylor, Treyvion , malicious mischief.
–Topps, Malcolm, PCS (marijuana) with intent.
–Torres, Jorge, burglary of a dwelling.
–Treadaway, Tonya, PCS (meth).
–Trice, Robert, burglary, malicious mischief.
–Trimm, Jonathan, grand larceny, false pretenses.
–Triplett, Derek A., FIPF, conspiracy x2.
–Turner, Joseph, PCS (meth) with intent, FIPF.
–Urioste, Deserie, false pretenses.
–Vandiver, Jessica, aggravated assault –(attempted – deadly weapon), aggravated domestic violence.
–Varns, Teresa, PCS (meth) with intent.
–Verrell, Crystal, PCS (meth).
–Wages, Justin, FIPF.
–Walters, Courtney, FIPF.
–Watson, Lillie, attempted murder, FIPF.
–West, Shane K., false pretenses x2.
–Wheather, Billie Neale, SCS (fentanyl/ meth).
–White, Daniel Lee, SCS (meth).
–White, Miktavious, robbery with a deadly weapon x5.
–Whitehead, Jerriah, PCS (meth) with intent.
–Whitehead, Zachary, PCS (marijuana).
–Willard, Amy, PCS (meth) with intent, PCS (marijuana) with intent.
–Willard, Mark Samuel;, PCS (meth).
–Williams, Albert Daylon, felony fleeing.
–Williams, Allyssa Marie, taking possession of motor vehicle.
–Williams, Eric, SCS (cocaine) enhanced, habitual.
–Williams, Jacob Allen, PCS (meth).
–Williams, Ken, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, retaliation against public servant or witness.
–Williams, Kendrick, PCS (meth) with intent, SCS (meth), conspiracy.
–Williams, Lamar, SCS (meth) enhanced.
–Williams, Timothy, PCS (meth), pretrial breach.
–Windham, Derek, child endangerment, pretrial breach.
–Windham, Elizabeth, child endangerment pretrial breach.
–Windham, Marc, PCS (meth).
–Withrow, Jason, grand larceny.
–Wommack, Becky, burglary x4, obtaining personal information of another.
–Wommack, David, FIPF, burglary x4.
–Woods Alize, sexual battery.
–Woods, Dana, sexual battery.
–Woods, Larry Shane, felony DUI.
–Words, Marneshia, tampering with a juror.
–Woodson, Warrick D., FIPF.
–Worthy, Lisa, conspiracy.
–Wright, John Wesley, sale of unregistered security, fraud, misappropriation of funds, false pretenses.
–Young, Jeremiah, PCS (marijuana) with intent.