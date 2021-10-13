The following guilty pleas were accepted during the most recent session of Union County Circuit Court, according to court records provided by Circuit Court Clerk Phyllis Stanford.
One trial was held during the session, producing a conviction.
Terms: CC is concurrent, CS is consecutive, HA is house arrest, PRS is post release supervision.
Monday Aug. 30
--Clayton Humphries, grand larceny, 10 years, six suspended, four years HA, five years PRS.
--Larry Smith, possession of meth, three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
--Henry Dale Sprouse, felony DUI (4th), 10 years, five suspended, five years HA, five years PRS.
--Bradley Shettles, cyberstalking, two years, two suspended, zero to serve, two years PRS.
--James Dykes, possession of meth, three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
State of Mississippi versus George Yahim Anderson, trial.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
--George Yahim Anderson trial result: burglary of dwelling, 25 years, zero suspended, 25 to serve, habitual.
--Donyelle Riddle, aggravated domestic violence, 10 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS, concurrent with another sentence.
Thursday, Sept. 2
--Chassity Bishop, possession of meth, three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
--Miller Boles, possession of meth and felony DUI 3rd, C1 reduced to time served, balance on PRS, Ct.2 retired, Ct. 3 five years, four years HA, balance on PRS, counts are CC.
--Samantha Tables, Ct. 1 retired, C2 conspiracy, five years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
--Shalia Walker, sale of cocaine, eight years, eight years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
--Kenneth Wilbanks, touching a child x3, C1-C3, 15 years, 15 suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, counts are CC.
Friday, Sept. 3
--Dennis Wright, C1 burglary of a dwelling, C2 possession of controlled substance in correctional facility, C1-15 years, five suspended, seven to serve, five years PRS, C2-seven years, four suspended and three to serve, counts are CC and CC with current parole case.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
--Neives Oglesby, Counts 1 and 2 were retired, C3-burglary of auto, C4 taking possession of motor vehicle, C3-seven years, seven suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, C4-10 years, zero suspended, 10 to serve, counts are CS but CC with current probation.
Union County Circuit Court will next convene Monday, Nov. 8 for one week.