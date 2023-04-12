A three-week session of Union County Circuit Court was held last month.
Third Circuit Court District Judges Kent E. Smith (Place 3), Grady F. Tollison III (Place 1), and J. Kelly Luther (Place 2) presided over, respectively, the first, second and third weeks of the session.
The next Union County Circuit Court session will be for two weeks beginning June 12, court officials said this week.
The Third Circuit Judicial District Court serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
Mississippi’s Circuit Courts hear felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits. Circuit Courts hear appeals from County, Justice and Municipal courts and from administrative boards and commissions such as the Workers’ Compensation Commission and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Trials are heard with a 12-member jury and two alternate jurors. A judge may preside without a jury if the dispute is a question of law rather than fact.
Here are court results from the March session of Union County Circuit Court:
—Friday, March 3
—Joseph Jeffery Turner, pled guilty to possession of meth with intent and felon in possession of firearm: C1: 20 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS; C2: 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS; counts are CC w/BK16-21 and TK19-38.
—Johnny Joe Johnson, pled guilty to C2-touching a child for lustful purposes: 10 years, 10 suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Johnny Joe Johnson, C1, C3, C4, retired.
—Sanders Johnson, 2022-237, pretrial.
—Monday, March 6
—Nathan Adair, failure to register as sex offender: five years, four suspended, one to serve, four years PRS, CC w/2021-393.
—Nathan Adair, possession of meth: three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS, CC w/2021-222.
—Amy Willard, (habitual), sale of controlled substance-meth: 20 years, 12 suspended, eight to serve, five years PRS.
—Mohammed Fadal, 99-15-26, sale of controlled substance: eight years, eight suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Miller Boles, (habitual), C1 possession of meth, C2 felon in possession of firearm: C1 three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS; C2 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, counts are CC and CC with current sentence.
—Khald Abukhalil, felony fleeing, five years, five suspended, zero to serve, unsupervised probation.
—Joseph Hall, Jr., burglary of dwelling, reduced to accessory after the fact, five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
-Kashunna Foote 99-15-26, uttering a forgery, five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
-Jeremy Davis, C4 touching a child for lustful purposes; C4 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Jermaine Driver, felon in possession of firearm; 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years unsupervised probation.
—Omarion Greene, burglary of automobile; seven years, two years suspended, five years to serve, two years PRS, CC w/ 2023-0006.
—Omarion Greene, shooting into building; 10 years, five suspended, five to serve, five years PRS, CC w/2022-185.
—Warrick Woodson, felon in possession of firearm; 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, two years PRS.
—Gregory Bagley, 99-15-26, embezzlement; five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Drug Court: Lyle Jordan 22-30.
—Retired: Khald Abukhalil 2022-039; Amy Willard, 2022-056; Amy Willard, 2022-055; Brian Herring 2020-235; Tammy Herring, 2020-236; Kashunna Foote 2021-119; Jeremy Davis, counts 1-3.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Penny Davis 2022-243; Eric Hurst, 2021-311.
—Revocation: Brian Hill 2021-200; Jamie Carillo 2016-086.
--Tuesday, March 7
—Ronnie Jordan (habitual), felony DUI (4th); 10 years, eight suspended, two to serve, five years PRS, CC w/ 2021-128.
—Monique High (enhanced) sale of controlled substance; C1 15 years, seven suspended and eight to serve; C2 15 years, 15 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, counts are CS.
—Demarcus Jones, felon in possession of firearm; 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS CC w/ 2016-390.
—Javantae Johnson, possession of meth; three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Kayle Meadows, possession of meth; three years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, three years PRS, CC w/ Chickasaw.
—Robert Hunt, possession of meth; three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Pretrial: Abubakr Gailani, Matthew Ganger, Lindsey Farr, Kristi Hall.
—Retired: Demarcus Jones 2021-344; John Whalen C1; Monique High C3; Monique High 2020-240; Dakota Melton 2020-313.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Christopher Goodson 2022-218.
—Revocation: Demarcus Jones.
—Wednesday, March 8
—Eric McCord, felon in possession of firearm; 10 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Roy Thomas Rhea, 99-15-26 indecent exposure (3rd offense); five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Keffendy Smith, felon in possession of firearm; 10 years, five suspended, five to serve on HA, CC w/2020-275.
—Keffendy Smith, aggravated domestic violence; 20 years, 15 suspended, five to serve on HA, CC w/ 2020-250.
—Darnell Riley, sexual battery; 20 years, 19 suspended, one to serve, five years PRS, CC w/ Lee County.
—Marty Leifheit, possession of meth; three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Retired: Keffendy Smith C2; Keffendy Smith 2022-103; Darnell Riley 2022-133.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Brandon Edwards 2022-305.
—Thursday, March 9
—Arafat Sheraf, 99-15-26, possession of controlled substance with intent; 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
——Arafat Sheraf, 99-15-26, possession of controlled substance with intent; 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—James Stout, burglary of dwelling reduced to commercial burglary; seven years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, three years PRS.
—Laura Patrick, sale of controlled substance (meth); 20 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Roy Starnes, possession of meth; three years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, three years PRS.
—William Bowen, false pretenses; three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Aric Wilson (habitual) C1 felon in possession of firearm, C2 possession of cocaine; C1 10 years, six suspended, four to serve, five years PRS; C2 three years, zero suspended, three years to serve, counts are CC and CC w/ Lee County.
—Retired: Arafat Sharaf 2021-139; Aric Wilson, C2.
—Pretrial: Treyvion Taylor 2020-069; Trey Taylor 2020-305.
— Monday, March 13
—Jerriah Whitehead (habitual) possession of controlled substance w/ intent reduced to possession of controlled substance (meth); six years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Donn Mosley, aggravated domestic violence; 20 years, 20 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Amanda McHan, child endangerment; 10 years, five suspended, five to serve, five years PRS, CS to 2021-214.
—Amanda McHan, possession of meth; three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS, CS to 2020-271.
—Retired: Janet Barkley 2020-131; Crystal Verrell 2021-274; Amanda McHan 2021-325.
—Pretrial: Jefffey Taylor 2022-322; Charles Robbins 2021-275.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Trenton Bradley 2022-295; Trenton Bradley 2022-254; Brandon Craine 2022-200.
—Tuesday, March 14
—Austin Rutledge (habitual) taking possession of motor vehicle;
—Retired: Austin Rutledge 2022-128; five years, four suspended, one to serve, four years PRS.
--Wednesday, March 15
—Billy Moody, commercial burglary; seven years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Alex Crowl, possession of meth; eight years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Monday, March 20
—Daniel Revenko, possession of controlled substance (marijuana); 15 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended; three years PRS.
—Cedric Jerome Penson, Jr., C1 taking possession of a motor vehicle, C2-4 burglary of auto; C1 10 years, zero suspended, 10 years to serve; C2 seven years, two suspended, five to serve, two years PRS; C3 seven years, two suspended, five to serve, two years PRS; C4 seven years, two suspended, five to serve, two years PRS; C 2-4 to run CC to each other, but CS to C1 and CS to Tippah County TK 2022-036.
—Revocation: William Wiles.
—Retired: Cedric Penson, Jr., Count 5.
—Wednesday, March 22
—Billy Neale Wheater (habitual) found guilty following trial of two counts sale of controlled substance (meth) and one count of sale of controlled substance (fentanyl); C1 Life without parole or possibility of early release; C2 Life without parole or possibility of early release; C3 Life without parole or possibility of early release; counts are CC, and CC with Marshal County case.
—Revocation: Jacob Cagle.
—Thursday, March 23
—Marcus Ray, indecent exposure, 3rd and subsequent; five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, four years PRS, CS w/ revocation in 2022-084
—Revocation: Marcus Ray
—Friday, March 24
—Revocation: Torie Sanders.
Legend: C1: Count 1; CC: Concurrent; CS: Consecutive; HA: House arrest; PRS: Post release supervision.
