A one-week session of Union County Circuit Court was slated Monday through Friday, July 24-29, Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said this week.
It is the first of three sessions of Circuit Court set for the rest of this year. Union County is in the Third Judicial District.
The July term will be given over to special settings and possible jury trials, she said.
There is no docket for the session.
The presiding judge will be Kent Smith of Holly Springs.
Capsule summaries of the other two sessions:
—A two-week term of Circuit Court will be held beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5; the court is observing Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4.
Judge Kelly Luther of Ripley is scheduled to preside the first week of court; Judge Smith will preside the second week.
—A one week term of Circuit Court will be held beginning Monday, Nov. 13.
Judge Gray Tollison of Oxford will preside over the session.
Dockets are expected to be available for the remaining two sessions as they draw closer.
Results from all three court sessions will be published in future issues of the Gazette.
Mississippi’s Circuit Courts hear felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits. Circuit Courts hear appeals from County, Justice and Municipal courts and from administrative boards and commissions such as the Workers’ Compensation Commission and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Circuit Court judges are selected in non-partisan elections to serve four-year terms. Trials are heard with a 12-member jury and two alternate jurors. A judge may preside without a jury if the dispute is a question of law rather than fact.
The Third Circuit Judicial District Court serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
The three Circuit Court judges who serve the district are Judges Luther, Smith, and Tollison.
