The current term of Union County Circuit Court began this week.
Below is a list of defendants who are on the docket for the term.
Obviously, not all cases will be dealt with and some of those listed have actually been moving through the court system for several years.
Some defendants have multiple charges and counts against them. Although it is not clear from this list, multiple defendants listed may all fall under a single indictment.
Concerning the “pretrial breach” notation with some of the records, Mississippi has a pre-trial intervention program for those charged with non-violent felonies. The program requires supervision, drug tests and restitution over a period of one to three years. Upon successful completion of the program, the defendant’s charges are dismissed and the case expunged from the record. Failure to complete means being breached from the program and the case goes back to court for prosecution.
Adair, Nathan – Failure to register as a sex offender
Adair, Nathan – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Adams, Austin – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
Adams, Dontravious – Burglary, 2 counts
Allsworth, Anthony – Burglary, 2 counts
Alhalmi, Akram – Possession of a controlled substance with intent, 2 counts
Allen, Beth Nicole – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Alshami, Sultan – Sale of a controlled substance, enhanced penalty
Anderson, Brandon – Felony fleeing
Anderson, George – Possession of a cell phone in correctional facility
Ashby, Jevonte – Burglary
Austin, Mellisa – Conspiracy
Bagley, Gregory L. – Embezzlement
Bander, Mussa – Sale of a controlled substance, enhanced penalty
Banks, Rolando – Murder (simple)
Barkley, Janet – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
Beaty, Lisa - Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Bedford, Eric – Grand larceny, burglary
Bell, Tyrone – Burglary of a dwelling, 3 counts
Benjamin, Kemani – Robbery with a deadly weapon
Berry, Daniel Stuart – Robbery, simple assault, aggravated assault on law officer, 2 counts
Berry, Fredrick – Felony child abuse
Bolen, Randy – Sale of controlled substance (meth), 3 counts
Bond, James Edwill - Child endangerment
Boyd, James A. – Burglary of a dwelling, habitual offender
Brady, Jesse – Child endangerment
Bradley, Tevin – Child endangerment *pretrial breach*
Brisentine, Katherine – Possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility *pretrial breach*
Britt, Justin – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Brown, Charles – Aggravated assault
Brown, Charles Robert – Felon in possession of a firearm
Crown, Clyde – Felon in possession of a firearm
Brown, Eddie – Aggravated assault
Brown, Ricky – Aggravated assault
Bullard, Kenneth – Burglary of a dwelling, aggravated assault
Burks, Joey Lee – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Canada, Xavier Dee – Grand larceny
Cannon, Gary – Sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), enhanced penalty, habitual offender
Cannon, Gary – Aggravated assault
Carruthers, Walter – Tampering with a juror, habitual offender
Carruthers, Walter – Felon in possession of a firearm
Carruthers, Walter aka “Cookie” – Sale of controlled substance (cocaine), habitual offender, enhanced penalty 2nd offender drugs
Carruthers, Walter aka “Cookie” – Sale of controlled substance (cocaine), habitual offender, enhanced penalty 2nd offender drugs
Carter, Junior – Felony fleeing
Childers, Alan – Sale of a controlled substance (meth)
Clark, Anterio – Felony fleeing, receiving/possessing stolen property
Clark, Jamie – Grand larceny
Clemons, Joshua Peter – False pretenses
Collins, Corvall – Robbery
Collins, Cory – Drive-by shooting, felon in possession of a firearm
Conner, Shanita – Murder (first degree), felon in possession of a firearm
Cook, James Craig – Receiving stolen property
Cook, James Craig – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Cook, Mickey – Sale of a controlled substance (meth), habitual offender
Cook, Mickey Dean - Sale of a controlled substance
Crayton, Annette – Accessory after the fact *pretrial breach*
Crum, Joshua – Child endangerment
Culver, Allison – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Cummings, Brandon – Sexual battery
Curtis, Thomas D. – Felony DUI
Curtis, Emily – Child endangerment
Davis, Alexander – Burglary of a dwelling
Davis, Jeremy – Sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes
Davis, Trish – Burglary
Dilworth, Halie – Sale of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Dixon, Anthony D. – Burglary of an automobile
Douglas, William – False representation of controlled or counterfeit substance
Drummond, Dalton – Burglary of an automobile
Drummond, Dalton – Child endangerment
Duhrkoph, Kyle – Sale of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Evans, Jeremy – Possession of a controlled substance (meth), *pretrial breach*
Fadal, Mohammed – Sale of a controlled substance, enhanced penalty
Fernandez, Juan – Felony DUI (3rd)
Fiddis, Wayne – Sexual battery
Fiddis, Wayne – Burglary of a dwelling, 2 counts, attempted burglary of a dwelling, 2 counts
Fiddis, Wayne – Possession of a cell phone in correctional facility
Finley Wykevion – Malicious mischief
Firzpatrick, Chadz – Possession of a controlled substance with intent, 4 counts, enhanced penalty, habitual offender
Fooshee, Christy – Child endangerment
Foster, Kalvin – Felony leaving the scene of an accident
Fuller, Clifton – False pretenses
Gaillard, Donny – Felony DUI (operating commercial vehicle)
Gailani, Abukakr S Al – Possession of a controlled substance with intent (synthetic cannabinoids)
Gasaway, Parker – Burglary of a dwelling
George, Scotty – False representation of controlled or counterfeit substance
Gonzalez, Adrian – Felon in possession of a firearm
Green, Demarus – Aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm
Greer, Eddie Gene – Conspiracy, second degree arson
Greer, Ena Lee – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Greer, Kevin Eugene – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Greer, Luther Fredrick – Grand larceny
Gregory, Joshua – Possession of a controlled substance (meth), felon in possession of a firearm
Griffin, Christopher – Possession of controlled substance (Hydrodocone)
Griffin, Christopher – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Grigg, Austin Tyler – Felony child abuse
Hall, Timothy – Aggravated animal cruelty
Harris, Marcus L. – Touching a child for lustful purposes, 3 counts
Hernandez, Joe L. – Sexual battery
Herring, Brian - Burglary, 4 counts
Herring, Tammy – Burglary, 4 counts
Higginbotham, Destiny – Child abuse
High, Kentavious – Sexual battery, rape
High, Monique – Sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), enhanced penalty
High, Monique – Aggravated Assault
Hill, Brian Keith – Conspiracy
Hill, Jefferey – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Hill, Jefferey – Grand larceny
Hill, Marcus Aaron – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Hill, Quardale – Robbery with a deadly weapon
Holcomb, Joshua – Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
Holliday, Clarance – Burglary
Holloway, Duwayne – Robbery with a deadly weapon
Hood, Daviel (Daniel) – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Howard, Timothy – Sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), 3 counts
Hurst, Eric – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Jackson, Latesha – Child neglect
Johnson, Derionte – Robbery with a deadly weapon, 5 counts
Johnson, Jerrold – Taking possession of or taking a motor vehicle
Johnson, Johnny Joe – Sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, 3 counts
Jones, Carlos – Sexual battery, 2 counts, touching a child for lustful purposes
Jones, Demarcus – Felon in possession of a firearm
Jones, Demarcus – Aggravated assault
Jones, Jarvis – Robbery with a deadly weapon
Jones, Tommy Odell – Felony shoplifting
Judon, Melissa – Child neglect, 2 counts
Kemp, William – Burglary of a dwelling
King, Danny – Embezzlement over $25,000
Kirk, Gary Ricco – Trafficking controlled substance – marijuana
Knuckles, Joshua – Felon in possession of a firearm
Kumar, Amit – Trafficking controlled substance – marijuana
Lamacchia, Michael – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Lamacchia, Michael – False pretenses, 4 counts, uttering a forgery
Lamacchia, Michael – Hindering prosecution or apprehension, first degree
Larid, Moneshia – Sale of a controlled substance (cocaine)
Lee, Justin E. – Felon in possession of a firearm
Lipe, Phiona – Child endangerment
Loncar, Shannon – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent *pretrial breach*
Lopez, Angel – Burglary
Lovelace, John – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Lucas, Calvin – Attempted aggravated assault
Marcial, Santos M. – Burglary of a dwelling
Mariche, Marcial – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
May, Mavis – Simple assault – law enforcement officer
May, Rodney – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
McAlister, Brianna – Possession of a controlled substance – Ecstasy
McClain, John T. – Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) *pretrial breach*
McClure, Hannah – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) *pretrial breach*
McCord, Eric – Felon in possession of a firearm
McCullough, Christina – Burglary of a dwelling
McCurdy, Courtney – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
McDaniel, Steven – Taking possession of a motor vehicle, habitual offender
McHan, Amanda – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
McHan, Amanda – Child endangerment
McHan, Amanda – Conspiracy
McKinney, James – Burglary of a dwelling
McPhail, Ashley – Embezzlement
McPhail, Ashley – Credit card fraud
Melton, Dakota – Possession of a cell phone within a correctional facility
Milsap, Lawrence – Murder (simple)
Mitchell, Lane Douglas – Attempted murder (simple)
Montgomery, Elon – Felon in possession of a firearm
Montgomery, Marcus – Sexual battery
Montgomery, Tabitha – Manufacture of a controlled substance *pretrial breach*
Moore, Patrick – Possession of a stolen firearm *pretrial breach*
Moore, Richard – Cyberstalking
Morris, Kennon – Indecent exposure (3rd offense), 2 counts
Mosley, Decoda – Sale of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Mosley, Decoda – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Mosley, Decoda – Felon in possession of a firearm
Moxley, Angela – Burglary of a dwelling
Mullins, Horace – Child neglect
Mullins, Mary – Child neglect
Mullins, Willie Junior – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Mynatt, Tera – Embezzlement over $25,000
Myrick, Kenneth W. Jr. – Posting electronic message to cause injury
Nash, Quesdon – Sale of a controlled substance (marijuana)
Nash, Quesdon – Sale of a controlled substance (meth)
Nash, Quesdon – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon with a firearm
Nolan, John Dale – Making a terrorist threat
Norman, Alexander – Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent, enhanced penalty
Owens, Lona Faye – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
Palaolto, Joel – Sexual battery
Pannell, Michael – Fraud by mail or other communication
Pannell, Michael – Sexual battery
Parker, Kiante – Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
Parks, Jason Jermane – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Penson, Cedric – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent, Enhance, Habitual
Perkins, Jimmy – Felon in possession of a firearm, habitual offender
Pickens, Kobrin – Possession of a controlled substance with intent, habitual offender, enhanced penalty
Pickens, Kobrin – Grand larceny, habitual offender
Pickens, Kobrin – Grand larceny, habitual offender
Plymel, Camille – Child endangerment, 3 counts
Poole, Michael – Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)
Prewett, Lewis – Aggravated assault – domestic violence
Prewett, Samuel Lee – Felony DUI
Price, Willie – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Pulley, Vickey – Burglary
Quinn, Alexus – Burglary of a dwelling
Raimey, Dereck L. – Felony fleeing
Raines, David Allen – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Ratliff, Christopher – Possession of a controlled substance
Ray, Ruben – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) *pretrial breach*
Renteria, Ramon – Possession of a controlled substance
Rhea, Roy – Indecent exposure (3rd offense)
Riddle, Earnise – Sale of a controlled substance (Tramadol) *pretrial breach*
Riley, Darnell – Sexual battery
Riley, Darnell – Burglary
Rios, Marcus – Sexual battery, 3 counts
Rios, Marcus – Sexual battery, 5 counts
Robbins, Charles – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Robertson, Dorian – Burglary of a dwelling
Rodgers, April – Murder (first degree)
Rollins, Brandi – Sale of a controlled substance, enhanced penalty
Rooker, Carlie – Embezzlement
Rutledge, Austin – Taking possession of or taking motor vehicle
Rutledge, Joseph – Touching a child for lustful purposes
Rutledge, Perry – Felony fleeing
Sanders, Jenna – Possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl and Heroin) *pretrial breach*
Sanders, Tony – Burglary of an automobile, 2 counts
Sanders, Torie – Sale of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Sandie, Ronald Kent – Felony fleeing, aggravated assault, 2 counts
Sappington, Cory – Grand larceny, habitual offender
Saxton, Michael – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Saylors, Billy – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Scott, Laken – Grand larceny
Sharaf, Arafat Mohammed – Possession of a controlled substance with intent
Sharaf, Arafat Mohammed – Possession of a controlled substance with intent
Shaw, Christopher – Fourth degree arson *pretrial breach*
Shell, Alissa – Conspiracy
Smith, Derrick – Child endangerment, 2 counts
Smith, Joshua Kirby – Grand larceny
Smith, Keffendy – Felon in possession of a firearm
Smith, Keffendy – Aggravated domestic violence, 2 counts
Smith, Keffendy – Conspiracy
Smithey, Joshua – Burglary of a dwelling
Smithey, Joshua – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) *pretrial breach*
Smithey, Joshua – Aggravated domestic violence
Souter, Kahlil – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Sparks, Dylan – Burglary of a dwelling
Spears, Joshua W. – Kidnapping (attempted)
Spight, Demarco – Grand larceny
Standifer, Sherjuan – Possession of a controlled substance (Marijuana)
Starks, Derick L. – Carjacking
Stearns, Danzell L. – Sale of a controlled substance (meth), 2 counts
Stinson, Willie Lee – Taking possession of or taking a motor vehicle, 5 counts
Stutsy, Christopher – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Sudduth, James – Manslaughter, 2 counts
Swan, Taylon – Possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana)
Traylor, Trey – Accessory after the fact
Taylor Treyvion – Malicious mischief
Thomas, Steven – Conspiracy, second degree arson, false pretenses
Torres, Jorge – Burglary of a dwelling
Treadaway, Tonya – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Trice, Robert – Burglary, malicious mischief
Trimm, Jonathan – Grand larceny, false pretenses
Triplett, Derek A. – Felon in possession of a firearm
Triplett, Derek A. – Conspiracy
Triplett, Derek A. – Conspiracy
Tubbs, Leonard – Grand larceny
Turner, Joseph – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent, felon in possession of a firearm
Varns, Teresa – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
Verrell, Crystal – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Watson, Lillie – Attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm
West, Shane K. – False pretenses, 2 counts
Wheather, Billy Neale – Sale of a controlled substance (meth/Fentanyl)
White, Daniel Lee – Sale of a controlled substance (meth)
White, Daniel Lee – Felony fleeing
Whitehead, Jerriah – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
Wiles, William – Burglary of a dwelling
Willard, Mark Samuel – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Williams, Eric – Sale of a controlled substance – cocaine, enhanced penalty punishment, habitual offender
Williams, Eric – Sale of a controlled substance (cocaine), enhanced penalty, habitual offender
Williams, Jacob – Felon in possession of a deadly weapon, habitual offender
Williams, Jacob Allen – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Williams, Ken – Aggravated assault of a law officer
Williams, Ken – Retaliation against a public servant or witness
Williams, Kendrick – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent
Williams, Kendrick – Sale of a controlled substance (meth), conspiracy
Williams, Lamar – Sale of a controlled substance – meth, enhanced penalty
Williams, Randall – Felony fleeing
Williams, Stephan A. – Cyberstalking
Windham, Marc – Possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Winkles, Kaycee – Embezzlement
Wommack, Becky – Burglary, 4 counts
Wommack, Becky – Obtaining personal information of another
Wommack, David – Felon in possession of a firearm
Wommack, David – Burglary, 4 counts
Woods, Alize – Sexual battery
Woods, Dana – Sexual battery
Woods, Marnesha – Tampering with a juror
Woodson, Warrick D. – Felon in possession of a firearm
Wright, John Wesley – Sale of unregistered security, fraud, misappropriation of funds, false pretenses
Yarbrough, Timothy – Child endangerment
Young, Arquellos – Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent, possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, enhance, habitual offender
Young, Jeremiah – Possession of a controlled substance (Marijuana) with intent
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.