Thanks to a little luck and a lot of hard work and perseverance by city employees, New Albany should finally have a new municipal building late next summer.
The acceptance of an acceptable bid this past week marks the end of a nearly two-year effort that was beset with unanticipated building costs and an initial design that included costly features such as automated window blinds and a half-million-dollar system to automatically cut off lights, according to city officials.
Renovation of the former Fred’s Discount building solves outstanding problems.
New Albany and Union County continue to outgrow governmental spaces and two particular examples are the police department now in the old city hall, and the light, gas and water department in the former fire department. Officials have been looking at potential buildings and building sites for several years but nothing so far had worked out.
Then, to the dismay of many, Fred’s Discount Store closed.
While it was a business loss to the community, it also offered a large, open building downtown that could easily serve to house the two departments.
Following a Fred’s bankruptcy procedure, the light, gas and water department submitted a bid on the building but was unsuccessful.
However, the department was later able to buy the building from someone who purchased several of the Fred’s buildings.
The purchase price was $600,000, slightly less than the appraised value. A little later, city officials learned that the WIC nutrition center on Carter Avenue was closing and that the owner, Journal Inc. of Tupelo, was offering it to the city for sale. That building, which adjoins the Fred’s property, was purchased for $289,000.
Technically, the buildings were to be purchased by the light, gas and water department rather than the city because the utility was in a better funding position. A $13.5 million bond issue would include $3 million to be used for purchase, renovation and other purposes, to be repaid through utility user fees. The light, gas and water and police departments would move into the Fred’s building while the WIC building would house the municipal court and courtroom with the courtroom designed to serve as a city boardroom as well.
Also, once the police department section is done, the light, gas and water department can recoup some of its cost by essentially charging the police department rent. That would help offset the price increase.
Once the purchase was complete, city officials held multiple meetings with architects to put together an appropriate renovation plan.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing material, transportation and manpower problems. That led to delays and a dramatic increase in construction costs.
What was planned as a $2.4 million project was now likely going to cost twice as much, or more than available funding.
City officials worked with architects to pare down the project specifications as much as they could, without sacrificing quality or usability.
Also, the project was broken down into smaller parts. Due to funding limits, breaking the projected into one base bid plus alternates would allow the city to do as much of the work, prioritized, as could be afforded in hopes of adding other bid alternates later.
The base bid would include the exterior work on the Fred’s building plus the interior half of the building designated for the light, gas and water department (which, technically, is paying for everything).
Bid alternate one would add completing the police department in the back half of the building. Bid alternate two would add exterior work on the WIC building and alternate three would complete work on the WIC building turning it into a municipal courtroom.
Alternate four, added later, would actually reduce the cost by using a less expensive treatment for the roof line on the Fred’s building.
When the initial bids were to be opened, city officials found themselves left to their own devices. They learned there was some confusion concerning electronically submitted bids and contractors had questions.
The city had the option of accepting a low base bid and possibly some or all of several alternates. The bids were packaged in such a way to possibly save costs now and possibly postpone some of the work.
Unfortunately, none of this mattered because the lowest bid was about $5.5 million – well more than double the original estimate. Add to that the architect’s fee, which included $130,000 paid plus seven percent of the project cost to be paid later on completion of the project, according to city officials.
Four of the five bids were from about $5.5 million to $6 million and the city had little choice other than to reject the bids and try to take another look at the project.
In the interim, building inspector Eric Thomas and light, gas and water department engineer Will Denton quite literally went over the plans square foot by square foot to see what could be removed without limiting functionality.
Finally, the modified plan was advertised for bids and those bids were received week before last.
“To tell the truth, I was kind of scared to tell anybody,” light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox said, unsure as to whether the new bids would be substantially lower than the previous ones.
Mattox, who has stayed on top of the project from day one, said, “We put a lot of work into it to rebid. They went through every inch of those plans and Eric was really good and helping solve code issues.”
When the six bids were opened, the low bid was $2,718,000 from Roberts Builders of Ripley.
“I was very stunned, and pleased,” Mattox said. This put the cost basically back to the pre-Covid estimate. In fact, the high bid was less than $3.8 million.
“This will get the police chief what he wants and will work with TVA,” Mattox said. Because TVA is involved in the funding, they do have some say in the design.
The contract will not include finishing about 15 percent of the rear of the building, but it will still be climate-controlled. Also, converting the WIC building into a courtroom and boardroom is officially on indefinite hold.
However, with the lower bid, it may be that work on the rear of the Fred’s building can still be done along with the other work, and that officials may be able to come up with the $600,000 needed for the WIC renovation.
Mattox said the contract has 365 days built in but he is comfortable working with the company and they say they may in fact be finished by late next summer.
City officials will then have to decide with the current police and utility buildings, but that is a minor concern at this time compared to finally getting work started on Fred’s.
“We’re going to get everything we wanted,” Mattox said.