New Albany officials have been able to do something they have probably wanted to do for the past 30 years.
The city has purchased property adjacent to what is now BNA Bank Park that will allow construction of more fields, possibly a children’s play area and, perhaps more critical, an added entrance and exit drive to the sportsplex.
The purchase came almost by accident and officials kept it under the radar for a couple of reasons.
The property in question is what has been called the Bobby Barnes estate, at the intersection of Bratton Road and Park Plaza Drive – an obvious expansion possibility for the sportsplex.
The sportsplex itself is credited to the drive and vision of Mayor Walter Johnson, who is said to have “literally begged, borrowed and some say almost stole to get the materials and labor to build it.”
Johnson began working on the project in 1990 and was able to dedicate it in 1993, shortly before he left office. He was able to acquire several adjoining parcels of land for the facility, but not the corner section.
The land was available for sale, but city officials could not meet the $2.2 million asking price for the approximately 10 acres.
A square 1.4-acre section right at the intersection was purchased several years ago by a Saltillo-based limited-liability company that specializes in gas stations and convenience stores, but has not been developed. The remaining 8.63 acres remained on the market.
In March this past year, Barnes died and his heirs decided they would look into selling the property.
Mayor Tim Kent learned about this talking with the attorney handling the estate.
“He said they were just going to take open bids,” he said, “and told me to just bring one.”
The city submitted a bid, which officials learned was initially the high one, but then the mayor found out one had come in higher and was able to increase the city’s. The attorney said he was allowed to reveal bids and would let the city know if a higher one came in because of the city’s interest.
But the situation changed somewhat when the matter eventually came up in chancery court. The chancellor asked who present were interested in the property and sent the five or six interested parties including a couple of local businessmen into a room with the chancery clerk to settle the matter. So, the bidding process more or less turned into an auction.
Aldermen had agreed to a limit of $700,000 and a couple of bidders dropped out before that, but not all. Mayor Kent asked Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White, who was there, what he thought. “And he said keep on going, we need it,” the mayor said.
Ultimately, the city beat out a trucking company with a bid of $805,000.
“That was way less than $2.2 million and the money was there,” the mayor said. “We had been frugal over the years and had some in CDs.”
Kent said he didn’t remember what the appraised value was but that the city had paid less than that appraised amount.
This past week, the buildings on the property were demolished and officials need to decide specifically what they will do.
“Priority number one is entrances and exits,” Mayor Kent said.
At present, there is only one double drive into and out of the sportsplex for the public to use. Especially during the first couple of months of Little League season attendance is high and traffic backs up on Bratton Road, and sometimes even onto Park Plaza because of people waiting to turn into the sportsplex. A new road connecting to Park Plaza Drive on the west side of the facility will help with that.
“Also, we need four more fields,” Kent said. Two may be constructed on what was used for soccer near the main entrance and possibly two on the newly acquired property.
Playground equipment was mentioned as well. “We would like to separate the kids’ side and teenage side better,” he said.
One other improvement has already been made.
A right-turn lane has been added to the drive that exits onto Bratton Road this past week. “It’s only long enough for four cars but that should help a lot with people not having to wait behind those turning left,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.