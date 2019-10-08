New Albany officials, concerned that discussions in city board meetings have grown more protracted and off-topic, have enacted a policy regulating comments from the public.
In order to speak, a citizen or business or property owner must place a request to be on the agenda of the next meeting. The written, signed request must be in the hands of the municipal clerk before 5 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the next scheduled meeting.
The citizen’s presentation will be limited to five minutes.
Mayor Tim Kent said officials don’t want to prevent citizens from speaking but it has gotten to the point where people speak without being recognized, direct comments to each other, and stray from the topic at hand.
Request forms are available at City Hall.
The board may waive the time limit if members choose, in cases such as public hearings.