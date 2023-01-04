It’s been “day on stay on” in recent days for New Albany firefighters, as well as many of the county’s volunteer fire departments, fire officials said this week.
The crush of work began Thursday, Dec. 22, with the onset of abnormally cold temperatures.
Many of the fires and other calls for firefighters were weather-related, with reports of broken pipes, malfunctioning sprinkler and alarm systems, inches deep water on flooded floors, and other problems.
Although no serious structure fires were reported in New Albany, firefighters from New Albany assisted several county volunteer departments which did respond to some major structure fires, Chief Mark Whiteside said.
Capsule summaries of the New Albany calls:
—Monday Dec. 19, New Albany firefighters were dispatched at 403 p.m. to a compressor fire inside the Thunderbird building at 795 Sam Tom Barkley Drive.
The company is also known as the Old Metal Impact Building and Old Piper Building.
Three trucks and 14 firefighters were dispatched. Smoke was coming from a roof vent. Firefighters said company personnel helped keep the fire in check until firefighters arrived.
No injuries or damages to the building were reported. Damages to the compressor are yet to be determined, but the equipment malfunctioned and was taken offline, Chief Whiteside said.
Firefighters returned to station about 5:15 p.m.
—Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 20-21, New Albany firefighters stayed busy helping out with New Albany’s Sharing for Christmas program.
—Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 22-25, as record-breaking single-digit cold weather rolled in, firefighters were called to homes and businesses to deal with the problems, which included at least one motor vehicle accident.
None were reported to be serious. There were also numerous medical calls reported during this time.
The problems could have been worse, Chief Whiteside said this week.
He indicated that the fire department had been working with many of those same homes, businesses, and places of worship, offering preemptive help to help reduce or eliminate the weather problems.
“We jumped ahead of the cold weather to help the best we could, and we would like to believe the efforts avoided some problems. We reached out by social media and also to any place we could think of that had issues in the past to get ahead of the game by preventing some problems, but some were not as fortunate as others, and their pipes still froze."
—Firefighters were called to deal with an arcing and smoking breaker box at Manning’s at the intersection of Miss. 15 and Bankhead Street about 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
They arrived on the scene less than three minutes after receiving a 911 call.
Firefighters turned off power and made sure there was no fire. They reported some electrical damage, but no structural damages.
Firefighters returned to station at 2:40 p.m.
Although the city reported no serious structure fires, county departments responded to seven from Thursday to Tuesday, according to County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb.
He said the various departments also had nine medical calls, one vehicle accident with no serious injury reported and some gas odor and fire alarm calls.
The county structure fires included:
—Thursday, Dec. 22, West Union and Myrtle fire departments, with mutual aid from New Albany, were dispatched about 11:24 p.m. to extinguish a shed fire close to a house at 990 Highway 30 West, across from the Wal-Mart Distribution Center.
The shed was destroyed. Firefighters were on site for just over an hour before returning to station.
Temperatures were abnormally frigid. Recalled one firefighter: “At the scene, some of the lines we were using had ice in them. We’re sure not used to that.”
- Friday, Dec. 23, Pinedale and West Union went to a house fire at 1402 Hwy. 30 West at 9:04 a.m. Minor damage was reported.
- Friday, Dec. 23, Myrtle and West Union were dispatched to 1088 County Road 1 at 11:26 a.m. for a report of smoke in the house. It turned out to be a stove fire resulting in some smoke damage.
- Saturday, Dec. 24, Myrtle, North Haven and West Union were dispatched to a barn fire at 4:29 a.m. at the kennels at 1007 Oak Grove Road, Myrtle. The barn was destroyed and some minor damage was done to a nearby structure. The fire chief said they were able to rescue some animals but 13 lost their lives.
- Saturday, Dec. 24, the Center, Southeast Union County and East Union departments were dispatched at 5:37 a.m. to a house fire at 1450 Hwy. 348. Heavy damage to the structure was reported.
- Sunday, Dec. 25, the Pinedale, West Union, Ingomar and Hurricane departments were dispatched to an attic fire at 1184 Hwy. 355, Etta at 12:41. Major damage was reported to the home.
No injuries were reported in any of the county fires.
Off duty firefighters from New Albany also responded to assist the county with personnel at structure fires on County Road 478, Hwy. 348, and Hwy. 355 over the holiday weekend.
J. Lynn West contributed to this story.
