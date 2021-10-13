New Albany aldermen introduced an ordinance establishing a map delineating a historic preservation district this past week, possibly culminating an effort that has taken more than 11 years.
There had been talk about an orderly historic preservation effort in the city for several years before and in 2010 the city board finally passed a Certified Local Government ordinance needed to establish a historical preservation authority.
Then the project stalled and would remain in limbo for years.
A committee was named, largely consisting of the existing parking committee, but they never really met at first.
The commission members, appointed by aldermen, included Terry Young as chairman, Tommy Sappington, Leann Murphy, Laura Dunnam, Jeff Olson, Gayle Rutledge and Logan Rutledge.
What is Certified Local Government?
Certified Local Government is a joint federal, state and local partnership with the idea that grass-roots efforts are most effective in preserving historical resources. CLG was formally established by amendments to the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The historic preservation committee is a product of becoming a CLG city with goals generally of surveying and registering historic properties and districts, enacting and enforcing ordinances to see that historic properties are not harmed, to nominate properties for the National Register of Historic Places, creating design review guidelines and providing assistance in obtaining grants and tax credits for work on historic buildings.
The New Albany ordinance gave the committee even broader directives, including to “insure the harmonious, orderly and efficient growth and development of the city, “Stabilize the economy of the city through the continued use, preservation and revitalization of its resources” and “protect and enhance” the city’s attractions to tourists and promote the use of resources “for the education, pleasure and welfare of the people of this city.”
Five commission members are appointed by aldermen, are city residents and who were designated to serve three-year staggered appointments. They can be re-appointed. The membership should reflect knowledge in history, architecture, urban planning, archaeology and law, according to the ordinance.
Specific commission powers include recommending ordinances, historic districts or sub-districts and whether to grant applications to construct, alter, demolish or relocate any designated landmark.
Concerns
When the creation of a preservation committee was being discussed, a major source of contention was to what degree the commission would have authority to tell a property owner what he or she could or could not do with the property. An oft-cited example was that the commission could keep someone from painting a house (if designated as a landmark or in a district) purple. The ordinance specifically excluded color changes. Generally, though, the commission’s authority does not extend to the interior of a structure unless it is a public building with significant architectural detail that can be seen from outside, and is being allowed to deteriorate.
Designating a landmark requires several steps, including a public hearing, and must meet standards. If someone wants to alter a designated landmark or historic site, he or she must obtain a “certificate of appropriateness” to certify the changes will be within commission guidelines. If a property owner disagrees with a ruling on a certificate, he or she can appeal it to the city board, and to circuit court. If a historic structure is seen to be deteriorating significantly, known as “demolition by neglect,” the commission and city can force the owner to make repairs and bring it up to suitable condition.
Lack of progress
Later in 2015, the commission had been revitalized and met several times but the city apparently has not taken the last steps necessary to be accepted in the state program and gain access to technical and other services they offer.
Michelle Jones, from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, spoke to aldermen to help nudge the city into full compliance.
“I usually come because some group is interested in preserving historic buildings,” she said. “But New Albany already had that. You have a historic district.”
“You’re doing about everything you need to do to take advantage of our technical and other help,” she continued. We have a local ordinance, basic building survey, review process.
About the only things we haven’t done are to actually fill out and submit an application, keep the state department informed on a regular basis and have someone trained at the state.
Once that was done and New Albany had been approved, we would be eligible for various grant programs, some of which begin almost immediately.
“So we just need to fill this out and meet?” Mayor Tim Kent asked. “Pretty much,” she said and added she was prepared to recommend acceptance immediately.
City officials were expected to complete the application process as soon as possible but it turned out a step was still missing.
Where we are today
The Historic Preservation Commission only has authority over exterior appearance of buildings in historic districts. At that time, when CLG was approved the only designated such district comprised the old downtown area and a section southeast and south along Carter Avenue.
The map approval, to be voted on at the November board meeting, came this past week because it was learned that, although officials thought otherwise, the map had not been approved years ago.
However, the proposed map, including an area determined by archives and history personnel, does not appear to coincide with the area aldermen talked about earlier.
Current aldermen said they would like to see the area. Enlarged slightly and Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said she would call the Department of Archives and History to see what steps are needed.
Still, with approval of the map the city’s historic preservation commission should be able to be confirmed and begin work again.