City officials are concerned that commercial yard sales are trying to take root in New Albany again.
They are talking about sales that may or may not be legally permitted at first. The problem is with people who are repeatedly setting up sale sites around town and essentially using them as a retail business.
Commercial yard sales are permitted, but they have to follow the rules, generally, that true yard sales have to obey.
Basically, city ordinances allow residents to have one yard sale every 90 days and the sale can be in any type of municipal zoning such as residential or commercial. The time limit is to keep people from turning one-day sales into continuing pirate outdoor businesses.
A residential permit, available at City Hall, is $5 and is good for three consecutive days, but not Sundays. If the sale is on commercial property, the permit costs $15 and the seller must be able to provide written permission by the property owner or tenant.
If weather forces cancellation of a sale on a day, the person can call the code enforcement office to have the permit extended.
One of the biggest problems with yard sales is the proliferation of illegal signs, which the city has to later deal with.
Yard sale signs are permitted on the private property where the sale is occurring only, and no signs of any sort are permitted on city property and utility poles particularly.
This is violated weekly, leaving signs that look bad, gradually deteriorate and become trash on the ground.
Anyone planning a yard sale has the option to advertise it through the newspaper or social media.
Businesses or other groups may hold sales as well as individuals.
Violation of the yard sale ordinance is a misdemeanor, which can bring a fine of several hundred dollars, some jail time, or both, although that is usually rare.
Several other city ordinances are regularly flouted, sometimes through ignorance and other times simply in defiance.
For instance, setting off fireworks inside the city limits has long been illegal, but that law does not appear to be stringently enforced.
Perhaps less known is a law concerning private sale of motor vehicles, campers, recreational vehicles, boats and trailers.
It is illegal to park various items such as these on public or private property if the item is clearly marked as being for sale. In fact, the city can tow any such vehicle or equipment.
This only applies to those who are not properly licensed to sell such items but there is an exemption.
The seller may get a permit from the code enforcement office good for 30 days. The cost is $5 for a residence and $15 for a business. The person getting the permit has to prove he or she owns the vehicle or item and have proof of residency on the private property or authorization from the business owner.
Violation can bring a fine of up to $1,000.
This ordinance is in conjunction with efforts by aldermen to keep junked vehicles from sitting on the street or in yards for extended periods, and other measures to improve the appearance and safety of the community.
In that vein, the city requires that yards and vacant lots be mown on a reasonably regular basis and otherwise kept from being unkempt and overgrown.
If the city cites property as needing mowing and the property owner does not comply, the city will mow the lot, generally at a cost of $75 to the property owner.
For more information, call the code enforcement office at City Hall, 662-534-1010.
