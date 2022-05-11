Light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox got approval of a resolution that would pave the way for issuing up to $19.5 million in bonds to modernize New Albany’s electrical power grid at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting.
This would include buying new voltage regulators to smooth out power during peak demand periods but perhaps more important, would reduce the likelihood of power outages, identify trouble spots much quicker and reroute power around trouble areas through use of devices called IntelliRupters. This means an outage would be restricted to a smaller area, repaired more quickly and would especially be beneficial to commercial sections of town.
Mattox emphasized that this is just starting the process, which will take some time, and that the bond amount probably will actually be less because of available grants or other funding.
Additionally, Mattox said the city needs to prepare for more widespread use of electric vehicles, which will inevitably come. He said they will put more of a strain on the electrical system, noting that, for instance, most people will want to charge their vehicles at about the same time upon returning home from work.
In another way to help bolster the city’s power supply, Mattox got permission to seek proposals for construction of a five-megawatt solar power plant that the city might lease. Power could be used to supplement other city power at a lower cost and excess power could be sold to TVA.
This is all in conjunction with a new power sub-station under construction on Hwy. 348.
In other utility business, Mattox got permission to advertise for a small bucket truck and to hire Wyatt Thomas and Colt Cook for the electric department.
Later, in a somewhat surprising move, aldermen gave park and recreation director Chase Jeter permission to advertise for bids on construction of a new spray park for the city.
Although popular, the old spray park was closed and removed this past year as a result of poor design and continuing maintenance problems. Aldermen determined the cost to fix the problems at the old park was simply too high, and it was not clear where funds would come from at the time.
The current board has made getting a new spray park something of a priority. Mayor Tim Kent said they wanted to incorporate a water slide, arguably one of the main draws to the former spray park, but one suitable for younger children only. The other spray features might be more like those in the spray park near Tupelo City Hall.
Kent said the examples he had seen cost anywhere from several hundred thousand dollars to three-quarters of a million dollars.
A funding source was still not made clear. There was a presumption tourism tax money might be used to pay off a loan but those funds are generally committed to ongoing projects. For instance, citizens are paying more than $106,000 per year to pay off the loan for the tennis complex, obligated for the next six or seven years.
The spray park was originally pushed by late alderman Tommie Beasley, in part because the city has no aquatic center or pool for local youths.
In other park items, Jeter said he was looking into the possibility of getting a multi-station fitness court to be placed somewhere in the park system, improving the disc golf course and they are marking pickle ball courts on some of the tennis courts at the middle school, because of the growing popularity of the game.
In the public appearance part of the agenda, public hearings had been scheduled on possible condemnation of structures at five addresses. The hearings were continued, however, because city officials wanted to be sure everyone with legal interest in the properties had been notified. The locations involved are 604 Booker, 605 Baker, 610 Baker, 614 Baker and 609 Martin.
In other department business, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside got approval to promote John Hunter Wigington to engineer. Whitehead said the department is resuming its program to provide and install smoke detectors at no cost and wanted the public to know that May is the time when the city’s approximately 600 fire hydrants will be checked and the water department will be flushing them. He said people may be receiving letters asking for donations to the National Fire Council on fire department letterhead and the requests are legitimate. He said the money raised is used to pay for supplies used in fire safety education in the schools.
The city board continues to express interest in public storm shelters although high cost, location and size continue to be consideration problems.
Ward Two Alderman Drew Horn said he and Building Inspector Eric Thomas had looked at a domed shelter at Ecru. The cost for it, capable of holding 800, was about $2.25 million.
Horn said his preference would be to construct one large, multi-purpose community building, although others thought at least two or more would be needed in different parts of town.
There also has been talk of using the old city hall and now police department as a formal shelter once the police department moves into the new building, although it would only hold a limited number.
Aldermen set the July 5 meeting as the date for a public hearing on proposed zoning ordinance changes. In connection with development of the city’s latest comprehensive plan, Bob Barber and the Orion Group were asked to bring some zoning codes up to date and make ordinances more user-friendly for the average citizen.
Part of the reason aldermen gave for temporarily opting out of the medical marijuana program, with the intent to opt back in, was waiting to see what the updated ordinances look like. They also wanted to keep marijuana dispensaries and other services out of the downtown area.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss some aspect of industrial development but reported no action taken. They did approve requests for ad valorem tax exemption for Cooper Electric and Diversity Vuteq for nine and 10 years. The tax exemption is usually granted as an incentive to industries, although they still have to pay school and real property taxes.