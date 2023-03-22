This past year the City of New Albany applied for a $2 million Transportation Alternative Program grant. According to the application, the grant would pay for replacing the sidewalks downtown and along part of Railroad Avenue with a new, smooth, uniform sidewalk to improve conditions for pedestrians and the handicapped. Also included in the application was the construction of at least two slightly raised, possibly brick, crosswalks to aid pedestrians and help slow traffic. Finally, the plan included a number of “bulb-outs,” basically like the little mini-islands already present at the ends of the street and alley entrances that can help slow traffic visually.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you