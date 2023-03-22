This past year the City of New Albany applied for a $2 million Transportation Alternative Program grant. According to the application, the grant would pay for replacing the sidewalks downtown and along part of Railroad Avenue with a new, smooth, uniform sidewalk to improve conditions for pedestrians and the handicapped. Also included in the application was the construction of at least two slightly raised, possibly brick, crosswalks to aid pedestrians and help slow traffic. Finally, the plan included a number of “bulb-outs,” basically like the little mini-islands already present at the ends of the street and alley entrances that can help slow traffic visually.
Nowhere in the project information is there mention of center-of-the-street parking or, indeed, parking at all.
The proposed plan allowed for widening the sidewalks as much as four feet, which would indeed have eliminated center parking – but did not require it. In fact, the sidewalks also could have been widened as little as six inches, which certainly would not have affected parking in the middle of the street at all.
The point is, none of the design specifics would have been determined by city officials until AFTER we received the $2 million and, given popular opinion, I would say it would be unlikely aldermen would have the fortitude to oppose center parking.
Our chance at the grant should have been good. We had not received one in 14 years, I think, and we were asking for a relatively modest amount (For instance Yazoo City, about our size, got $14 million, I was told).
However, the city was given formal notice we did not get the grant a couple of weeks ago. I was told no stated reason was given although, unofficially, it is that government officials don’t think it is in their best interests to give grants to controversial issues.
This should not have been controversial, but some elected officials and private citizens made it controversial, all about center parking, calling MDOT representatives and others. This was based in part on misinformation and rabble-rousing on social media, or simple ignorance of facts.
Unfortunately, people sometimes fail to participate in government or fail to read reliable news coverage, instead basing actions on hearsay from arguably the least reliable news source on the planet: social media. The result is usually not good.
Basically, everything in the TAP application aligns with the comprehensive plan that was already approved by aldermen a couple of years ago after about a year’s work, a lot of publicity and plenty of requests for public opinion and information. It wasn’t anything new.
We could have received the $2 million, benefitted from it and the city could have still kept centerline parking if that was what the majority wanted. But no, talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.
All is not lost. Dist. 14 Rep. Sam Creekmore is trying to get New Albany $1.2 million in bond money for downtown renovation.
Mayor Tim Kent said he thinks Creekmore has support in the House but also needs support in the Senate. However, he said Sen. Kathy Chism told him she will not support the money unless he sends a letter guaranteeing the city will never eliminate parking in the center of the street. I don’t think he can legally do that, and it isn’t his decision anyway because the street is not city property. Apparently Chism thinks this is what her constituents want but, again, the proposed bill does not mention parking or any other specifics. As with the TAP grant, that would be up to city officials once we received the money.
The parking question is not an either-or issue. There could be center parking all along the length of the street, or only on the wider section of the west end of the street with it being prohibited in the critical turn area in front of City Hall.
There are even some design choices that would allow center parking but might eventually psychologically lead people to use that less. That would be for discussion later.
Also, realigning the diagonal parking spaces, which is not spelled out in either plan, is possibly more relevant than the center parking issue. Not being able to see backing out may be the more dangerous of the two.
And by the way, if parking is such an important issue for customers, we shouldn’t have downtown store employees and owners taking up spaces on Bankhead Street.
For the record, I still believe parking in the middle of the street is dangerous (and hope I am never proven right) but I am in the minority and do not expect it to disappear in my lifetime. I don’t even park on Bankhead unless I can’t find a space anywhere else, so it does not affect me as much as some others.
The bottom line with all this is that we lost $2 million and may lose $1.2 million more mostly because people didn’t have the facts, apparently didn’t seek the facts, or mistakenly relied on social media for “facts.”
By all means, please do participate in your local government, but know what’s true before going off half-cocked. It could make millions of dollars difference.
