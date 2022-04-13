Governmental offices and schools will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

Although county government offices will be closed, garbage collection will continue as usual.

New Albany city government offices will be closed Friday and close early Thursday as well.

The city’s solid waste collection routes will be affected by the holiday.

The usual Friday route will be picked up Thursday, the day before, in addition to the usual Thursday route.

