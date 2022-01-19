This past week I was talking with someone and the question came up as to what should be priorities for New Albany aldermen.
Obviously, maintaining day-to-day operation of the city is a priority. This conversation was more along the lines of major capital projects and long-term improvements.
First on my list is usually street maintenance.
Far too many of our streets are in need of repair or resurfacing. Everybody uses them all the time, we don’t need them causing long-term damage to our vehicles and we don’t want visitors and prospective residents or businesses to think the town is falling apart as they drive in.
There exists an engineering study of all city streets and what is needed for them, but it is already obsolete as the streets are deteriorating every day.
The board has managed to get some resurfacing done on a few streets but that is not even putting a bandage on the problem. Without bold action, many more of our streets will be crumbing in the next few years.
Next, but not necessarily in any order, is tourism.
Retail sales tax and tourism tax are the sources of a very large part of city revenue. Increasing population and businesses would help the tax base but tourism could be the quickest way to increase city income. The community development office is promoting tourism within the limits of staff and budget, but more help and funds are needed. The more than 1,000 responses to the Southern Living story is a good indication of how much interest in New Albany could be generated with a larger campaign regionally and nationally.
In line with tourism generally, specific efforts need to be made to develop the river park area more. We are off to a good start and some plans are in the works, but they will still need implementation by aldermen to take advantage of the unique resources we have.
Of lesser importance, but importance still, is a concerted effort to improve the appearance of Carter Avenue. Like it or not, it is the designated entrance to downtown New Albany. Also, the success of the Tanglefoot Trail has increased out-of-town traffic on Carter Avenue even more.
The street is a not-very-attractive mishmash of different building types, landscaping and occupants. While it is too late to prevent some of what has already happened, there are ways to at least make what is there look better and more inviting.
Lately, aldermen have been trying to find a way to reopen or replace the worn-out spray park at the sportsplex. I am a strong proponent of having the spray park, but learning that the cost to have anything acceptable will be more than a half million dollars causes me to say, sadly, it’s just not worth it. That much money could be spent of more critical city needs.
I would rather see that money spent on the downtown area. Sidewalk work is needed, some stores need to be cleaned or painted, and the area just needs to be a little more welcoming generally. I see visitors pushing their bikes around downtown, dodging others, and looking at storefronts. They just need more to draw them into the stores and spend time there.
While people do find our downtown attractive in ways, it is tiny – really little more than one block long and two blocks deep.
We need to recruit businesses to fill some niches downtown but the question then is where to put them. There are a few undeveloped buildings downtown and even more across the railroad, which is relatively unexplored territory. It will take come creative thinking to expand our largely-landlocked downtown, but it can be done.
One other concern, which has been around a long time and isn’t as serious as it used to be, is the quality of our water. The problems with iron and manganese have been mitigated to some degree and I have learned that plans are at least being considered to connect to the surface water supply that comes from Tupelo as far as the Toyota plant at Blue Springs. That could be promising.
All of these priorities have one thing in common: they will cost a lot of money.
Officials say the money is not there for most of these, but if that’s the response to everything, we might as well just roll over and die.
The money probably never will be there unless aldermen take some bold action, through bond issues or raising taxes With other costs skyrocketing, it is inexplicable that officials expect to get by on the same old amount year after year.
These are just a few priorities but there are many other challenges.
We have not one, but two, comprehensive plans and very little of them, particularly the newer, has been implemented. Granted, the plans are so lengthy and complex it may be difficult to know where to start, but someone should be able to work out a one-page summary of priorities there.
The traditional board policy has been to say they will think about it, talk about it, wait for money to fall out of the sky, perhaps. Everybody seems to be waiting on everybody else to take action.
I don't think the money was there for our sportsplex, but we have one nonetheless.
We need elected officials who will step up, lead boldly and not be afraid to rock the boat.